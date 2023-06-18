F1, Canadian GP 2023, Qualifying analysis: Leclerc-Ferrari three clues make a test — Formula 1

Ferrari threw away another opportunity in qualifying for the Canadian GP, ​​due to yet another misunderstanding between Charles Leclerc and his engineer, and the mistake of Carlos Sainz.

Usual film for the Ferrari in qualifications of the Canadian Grand Prix. Yet another negative performance that was born both for one SF-23 that after giving excellent signs again in the wet in FP3, with the wet it went into crisis, but also due to the errors of Carlos Sainz and Charles Leclerc. Sainz due to an error in the last attempt, he didn’t go beyond the eighth time, and was penalized by three positions for hindering Pierre Gasly. Instead what happened to Leclerc it is more serious, as it is not the first time that there are misunderstandings between him, his engineer, and the wall. If the elimination is due to guilt, it’s not the first time the team hasn’t listened to Leclerc. The outburst of Leclerc at the end of the qualifications it shouldn’t be underestimated, and it remembers ever more closely what happened in the recent past of the Ferraricon Alonso e Vettel. Precisely that experience should teach us that questioning the pilots is useless, but only to sweep the problems under the carpet.

As for Q3 of Canadian Grand Prix in the T1 graph, Alonso starts strong, gaining 0.097 from Verstappen. L’AMR23 e RB19 once again show off their qualities, in traction and speed in slow corners, as opposed to the SF-23 e W14, which cause Hamilton, Russell and Sainz to lose three tenths. Gap due from one Ferrari who in the first sector has always suffered throughout the weekend due to the decision to have a lower load than his rivals. Instead the Mercedes once again in the flying lap he struggled to warm up the tyres.

Verstappen makes the difference in the central part. The Dutch thanks to a Red Bull that from FP3 has found the balance of the car compared to Friday, trimming half a second to Alonso mortgage the pole. Sainz despite being forced to make many corrections, he limited the gap from Verstappen and Alonso, thanks to the power of the engine Ferrariwhich allows him to get behind the two Mercedesand to mark the third provisional time.

Same gap in T3 between Verstappen e Alonso, which was unfortunate as he was improving before the red flag. Instead Sainz ruins everything in the last chicane, when up to that moment, as in the second sector, he was contrasting the cornering superiority of the RB19 and the AMR23, with the horsepower of the engine Ferrari. Sainz, making a mistake in the last corner, loses over two seconds from his opponents, and does not go beyond the eighth time.