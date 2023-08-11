Home » F1 – Former driver Juan Pablo Montoya attacks Lewis Hamilton — Formula 1
News

F1 – Former driver Juan Pablo Montoya attacks Lewis Hamilton — Formula 1

by admin
F1 – Former driver Juan Pablo Montoya attacks Lewis Hamilton — Formula 1

F1 Hamilton – To his credit he has 95 Grands Prix for a total of 307 points with seven victories and thirty podiums. All divided between Williams and McLaren. It cannot be said that Juan Pablo Montoya has not left his mark on that Formula One which he attended between 2001 and 2006.

Since, if you have lived in Formula 1 even for a short time, you live there forever either as a collaborator of some team or as an enthusiast, you know how to measure the temperature of the current hierarchies of the circus perfectly.

And Montoya is no exception, having clear the excessive power of Red Bull and not sparing a dig at the seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton, currently fourth in the standings with 148 points behind Max Verstappen, Sergio Perez and Fernando Alonso.

“It’s nice to complain when you win – he declares with words taken from Tuttosport – when Lewis was the winner, he said that his car didn’t give him any advantage, but that wasn’t the case. Mercedes had a big lead, exactly like Red Bull right now. I’m not saying that Hamilton is not good, on the contrary, he is very strong ”. But, for Montoya, he lacks the first ingredient that can effectively keep his undoubted talent company. “The truth – he concludes – is that in this sport you need to have the best car”.

I like:

Like Loading…

About the author

See also  The historic recording studios of Milan have become a refuge for homeless people destroyed by flames

You may also like

Title: United States Military Plane Makes Technical Stop...

Sauna Mode Continues: Heatwave Hits Jiangsu with Temperature...

LOCARNO 76 – “Rossosperanza”, young people in disarray

New .week: Cores of atoms in cores of...

Shottas and Espartanos announce 30-day truce in Buenaventura

Nigeria to Issue Blockchain Verifiable Certificates for NYSC...

Basecamp: The weekend will be suitable for scallops

Man found dead in Hurtado was a military...

books, illness, private life and marriage of the...

Legislative Assembly extends exception regime

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy