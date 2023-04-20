F1 | McLaren, Stella surprised by ground effect — Formula 1

F1 – Andrea Stella, McLaren Team Principal from this year, spoke in a recent interview about the new course of the Formula 1: ground effect cars.

Andrea Stella’s adventure as team principal of McLaren F1 certainly didn’t start in the best way for Andrea Stella. The Italian engineer, after years spent as a track engineer, first in Ferrari and then in McLaren, this year found himself having to manage a rather difficult situation as absolute team leader. In fact, the MCL60 from Woking has so far proved to be a car that is anything but fast, relegating Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri to fight for rather low classification positions.

Stella recently spoke about the technical revolution that took place in Formula 1 last year with the advent of ground-effect single-seaters.

“I have to admit, and I think most teams should do the same, that before the new generation of cars hit the ground we thought the regulations were quite restrictive,” said Stella.

“But curiously, as we started this journey, we realized that there is a lot of performance to be extrapolated, especially from the bottom. This ground effect can be exploited on a technical level much more than anyone in Formula 1 had anticipated. You can see the level of sophistication of the geometries and note on some cars, especially in the parts facing the ground, therefore not necessarily visible, the complexity of the flows. These things have gone beyond what the regulations had foreseen.

“From an entertainment point of view it means that those who do a better job, like Red Bull at the moment, can gain a consistent competitive advantage beyond what could have been foreseen. So there are technical reasons why the situation is like this today, which means that there is a prize for those who work better than the others”.