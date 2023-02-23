F1 Test – The countdown has begun. Tomorrow, Thursday 23 February, will be the day when the stables of Formula 1 they will meet in Bahrain to carry out the first seasonal tests prodromal to the take-off of the World Championship. Many answers are expected, especially from the main teams, Red Bull, Ferrari, Mercedes. Answers expected from the pilots but also from insiders. The veil on the new RB 19 of the reigning world champion team with Max Verstappen should be uncovered just tomorrow. “There Rb 19- reports the “Crashi” site – has been shrouded in secrecy so far this winter with Red Bull unveiling its new livery on a showcar at the season launch in New York. Red Bull drove the car for the first time in a shakedown at Silverstone but unlike their rivals, the world champions were very specific about what they did or, more accurately, did not disclose.

Differently did Aston Martin, Haas, Ferrari, Mercedes, Alfa Romeo and Williams who “provided some images of their respective shakedowns”. In short, a Red Bull with a more covered and reserved attitude against other teams that have already come out into the open.

As for Mercedes, Lewis Hamilton and George Russell are confident that the W14 can give them satisfaction and lead them to play their cards for the title. “The eight-time constructor world champions – continues “Crash” – are determined to leave behind the misery of a failed 2022 campaign and their troubled W 13 but recognize that they are “starting backwards” in 2023. In short, the desire is to see the car’s potential come out slowly but constantly to bring it to the maximum level of competitiveness. At Ferrari, optimism reigns. The team that still focuses on Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz jr has “solved the engine reliability problem that hindered the 2022 season”. A lot of confidence has been instilled in the team by the arrival of Frederic Vasseur as a prancing horse in the family. And a lot of enthusiasm grew on the occasion of the SF 23’s track debut on live TV in the embrace of the fans. Will it finally be the year of the relaunch of the Maranello team? The tests will certainly be indicative but they must not be taken at face value because the season could then shuffle the cards and give a different tallow trend. “Crash” invites you to consider a large number of components such as “time of day, track conditions, engine modes, tires and unknown fuel loads”. A good gauge of reliability will be the amount of mileage. And it will be relevant to cast an eye on “who is able to operate his car without interruption and who will spend more time in the garage”. The challenge is launched.