news-txt”>

Three days of official tests to enter the competitive climate of a season as long as never before: 23 grands prix. Formula 1 starts its engines from tomorrow to Saturday in Bahrain, a track that will also host the first race of 2023, on 5 March. With half the time available, compared to 2022, the teams will have a single-seater for two drivers, so each one will be able to drive a day and a half.

Ferrari presents itself with the new team principal, the Frenchman Frédéric Vasseur. The goal is to go back to winning not only races, but the World Championship. Unlike last year, when new technical regulations were adopted, this season “the concept of the car is the same, the regulations are the same. Only Bahrain will tell us where we are in terms of reliability and performance,” Vasseur noted. . With the first GP so close, “it will be difficult to react in case of problems” with the car. At the beginning of 2022, the Scuderia had shown the potential to aspire to the drivers’ title and the duels between Charles Leclerc and the Red Bull of world champion Max Verstappen had deluded Maranello. Between reliability problems and strategy errors, it ended with Vertsappen’s encore. The Dutchman will be the first to hit the track tomorrow.

All have had a first contact in recent days with the 2023 machines during the ‘shakedown’, a race limited to 100km. But for the ‘rookies’ – Nyck de Vries (AlphaTauri), Oscar Piastri (McLaren) and Logan Sargeant (Williams) – it will still be exciting to approach the first full season in F1.

Then there are the veterans, such as the two-time world champion Fernando Alonso, who has changed teams, moving from Alpine to Aston Martin and will have to measure up for the new single-seater. “I think F1 is the only sport in the world where you only have a day and a half of tests before competing in a world championship” controversially commented the 41-year-old Spaniard who replaced Sebastian Vettel, who retired from racing.

He now teams up with Lance Stroll (24). But the Canadian, victim of a bicycle accident, will miss these three days of testing.

He will make way for the Brazilian Felipe Drugovich, F2 world champion, one of the team’s reserve drivers. German Nico Hulkenberg is back at the wheel of Haas, four years after his last full season with Renault.

These will be tests of fundamental importance for Mercedes, third last year behind Red Bull and Ferrari. At the top of the list of necessary interventions were the aerodynamic problems of the W13, the cause of that ‘hopping’ that caused so many problems to the back of the drivers, especially Lewis Hamilton. Both he and team-mate George Russell did their first laps in the new W14 last week at Silverstone and it’s not known what their first impressions were.

“We know the pre-season tests in Bahrain will be the first real tests of the car,” stressed Russell.