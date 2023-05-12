F1 Williams, weekend to forget for Albon and Sargeant

F1 Williams – Alex Albon fourteenth, Logan Sargeant twentieth. He wonders what old Frank will think of whatever cloud he’s on. He will certainly remember the moments in which Alan Jones, Nelson Piquet and Nigel Mansell gave him showers of victories on the track. But it is very probable that he is also rooting for the prompt redemption of the two current drivers of Formula 1 .

Albon admits that “it was quite a difficult race because we didn’t have the pace”. And he acknowledges that even the upcoming tracks won’t make life easy for the Williams cars: “the upcoming tracks – he explains. they don’t make it to fit our car, there are some upgrades from other teams, so we just have to get to the top so they don’t get away from us.”

Sargeant begins by apologizing for the mistake he made during the GP of Miami : “I’m sorry for the team and my mistake, once we got back out for the long stint on the hard tires I felt like I managed pretty well. The tires were struggling in the end but that was to be expected, on a normal strategy our pace would have been quite solid all in all”. Sargeant, together with De Vries, is the only one of the twenty riders who has not yet accumulated points in this world championship.