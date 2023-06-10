Home » Fabián Corrales will release three previews of his new album in August
Fabián Corrales will release three previews of his new album in August

Fabián Corrales will release three previews of his new album in August

The singer-songwriter Fabián Corrales advances in his new musical production that will be titled ‘They are also mine’ and of which it will release three previews in August of this year.

The singer seeks to surprise his followers by singing 15 songs of his own, once again demonstrating his talent for composition and singing. Also, this will be an album to celebrate his birthday.

On Thursday, August 10, the single ‘Por tu cumpleaños’ will be released, an unpublished song that will serve as a framework to celebrate these special dates with the impeccable singing of Fabián Corrales.

The other two singles are: ‘Aquí estoy’, performed by Diomedes Díaz and ‘El Cocha’ Molina; and ‘Tengo que seguir’, recorded by Ismael Rudas and Leandro Torres.

REPERTOIRE

  1. For your birthday
  2. Even a little
  3. Somehow
  4. the river has grown
  5. I have to continue
  6. you will understand
  7. IM not coming back anymore
  8. I failed again
  9. The visit
  10. Here I am
  11. I want to know your truth
  12. So much love
  13. You are not the same anymore
  14. I found my other life
  15. I’m dying too
