The January sun is scorching in San Diego. Embers of December breezes are still being felt. Some residents of the town spend the hours of Sunday sitting on the terrace of their homes, sheltered by mango and fig trees. Others do anything. Sweep the front, have a few drinks or notice the foreigner. A resident of the Arabia neighborhood drinks a bottle of beer while he listens to songs by Diomedes Díaz. He has a reputation as a heavy drinker, as can be seen.

Through the sound equipment, a dozen songs by Diomedes are followed, including La Juntera. Fabio López –the accordion player at all the festivals–, also a resident of the Arabia neighborhood, has gone out on a stagecoach, but it doesn’t take him long to get home.

Oh, the sheets of La Junta/ Witness to my suffering/ Oh, the sheets of La Junta/ Witness to my suffering/ They can tell you/ How much I like you/ They can tell you/ How much I like you.

-Good morning how are you? Fabio López greets from the terrace of his hovel. I had thought that we would do this interview here –he says to the visitor, already inside his small home, which serves as both a bedroom and a reception room, but listen to that noise from the neighbor!

Isn’t there a patio? – Inquires the visitor.

“Yes, but not here,” he says, pointing to the adjoining house that he owns and rents. Let’s go to the other house,” she replies. I think there is less interference there.

Nellys Doria, with whom Fabio had his two daughters, Liliana and Fabiola López, lives in the block immediately before – or after, depending on where it is located. There is the grocery store that together they promoted and today is managed by Liliana. From the shadow provided by the roof of the store, Nellys sees Fabio and the visitor coming.

–What are they going to do? Nellys asks with a hint of curiosity.

–An interview –answers the visitor.

–You know something? Nellys continues. Fabio has dedicated almost his entire life to vallenato folklore and has yet to receive any recognition.

Fabio, a native of San Diego, has a calm look, high cheekbones and browbones, and salt-and-pepper hair. He walks calmly and patiently, just as he learned to play the accordion when he was a boy of only 16 years old, without an instructor and defying the discouraging predictions of several compatriots. Nellys, a native of Montería, has an easy word and restrained treatment. On her skin and in one of her eyes, there seem to be traces of some condition about which the visitor prefers to reserve questions.

Once inside the house, in a small patio where there are Trinidadian flowers, Nellys and Fabio tell their story of life in San Diego in two voices.

“More than 30 years ago we were able to obtain these lots and we began to build. Before that, we roamed almost half the town renting houses. We live in a mud room, in which we were cramped at night. They were houses in which there were three and four families. Later, we built two houses, one where Nellys lives and the other where I live. She has been working and taking her house forward ”.

– What commercial activity did they have in the town? –Asks the visitor.

–My beginning –says Nellys– was working in a family home

–And mine, in music, says Fabio.

Nellys, 68, came to San Diego at the age of 18 “looking for new horizons,” according to Fabio. When they met, he already fingered the accordion very well and earned his pennies at local parties. Nellys had two children. They helped each other. They forged the house and the store. She managed to work as a community mother for 15 years. “The story is long,” says Nellys, but there they are. Today, they do not share a sentimental bond, but they maintain a friendship. Inclusively, Nellys attends to Fabio with the food.

–Whatever he wants to eat, he is given –says Nellys.

“I’m still from this house,” Fabio assures with a laugh.

Nellys goes out to attend to her chores. The visitor is left alone with Fabio, who narrates one of his first encounters with the accordion.

“Once a gentleman came by, as commanded by God, selling a little accordion with two keyboards that he brought in a cotton sack. He was messed up. I remember that it was fixed by a man named Carlos Noriega ‘Carlitos’, from La Paz. I’ve learned by myself. After playing it for a long time, I picked up the melody of ‘Espiritual Lucero’ and ‘La primavera’. -There is a man who sells a cheap accordion. We are going to buy it and send it to be fixed and there I am learning little by little, I told my dad at that time.

And after fixing the accordion? – Inquires the visitor.

–Three years passed and I still hadn’t painted. It took me a long time because I didn’t have a teacher. But three years later, I began to hum the first songs and played with some friends from La Paz.

ALEXANDER GUTIERREZ/ EL PILON