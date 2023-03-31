Home News FAC has mobilized more than 260 people after an air crisis
News

FAC has mobilized more than 260 people after an air crisis

by admin
FAC has mobilized more than 260 people after an air crisis

Pursuant to the order of the Presidency of the Republic, the Colombian Air Force through the Military Transport Air Command – CATAM, arranged on Thursday afternoon, two aircraft to mobilize more than 260 users affected by the cessation of operations of the Ultra airline from San Andrés Islands and Santa Marta.

In a Fokker-28 aircraft, which is part of the presidential fleet, 15 people were transported from Cartagena and 14 from Santa Marta to Bogotá. Similarly, two routes were made in a Boeing-737 from San Andrés Island, transporting 70 passengers to Rionegro, Antioquia, 70 to Cali, Valle del Cauca and 100 to Bogotá.

These humanitarian air support missions are carried out under the coordination of the Presidency of the Republic, through the Ministry of Transportation, Civil Aeronautics and the Colombian Air Force.

In this way, the Military Transport Air Command carries out these missions safely and successfully, guaranteeing the happy return home of these Colombian families.

See also  [China Watch]CCP’s "comprehensive well-off" is full of shady | White Paper | Poverty Alleviation | Power Limitation

You may also like

Negative consequences of restrictive monetary policy are becoming...

The Sting of South Asian Ethnicity in British...

Transit and Transportation will guarantee road safety during...

Car overturned after unsuccessful overtaking manoeuvre

The war with the Russian Federation – Ukraine...

This is how date 11 of the League...

Market confidence and expectations continue to recover, with...

Pyrum Innovations: Capacity increases in 2023 – loss...

Woman with Alzheimer’s disease, who was wanted as...

Timberland Supports Communities of Color and Releases the...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy