Pursuant to the order of the Presidency of the Republic, the Colombian Air Force through the Military Transport Air Command – CATAM, arranged on Thursday afternoon, two aircraft to mobilize more than 260 users affected by the cessation of operations of the Ultra airline from San Andrés Islands and Santa Marta.

In a Fokker-28 aircraft, which is part of the presidential fleet, 15 people were transported from Cartagena and 14 from Santa Marta to Bogotá. Similarly, two routes were made in a Boeing-737 from San Andrés Island, transporting 70 passengers to Rionegro, Antioquia, 70 to Cali, Valle del Cauca and 100 to Bogotá.

These humanitarian air support missions are carried out under the coordination of the Presidency of the Republic, through the Ministry of Transportation, Civil Aeronautics and the Colombian Air Force.

In this way, the Military Transport Air Command carries out these missions safely and successfully, guaranteeing the happy return home of these Colombian families.