The Nariño team will be brought on a humanitarian flight from Inca territory.

The Colombian Air Force (FAC) reported that it is working on a “humanitarian flight” to bring back Deportivo Pasto and its coaching staff, which is stranded in Peruvian territory without being able to leave the country due to the crisis it is experiencing.

The FAC “advances the necessary coordination to carry out a humanitarian flight that seeks to bring the members of Deportivo Pasto back to the country from Arequipa, Peru, taking into account the situation of the brother country,” this military force reported on its social networks.

Last Saturday, ‘the volcanoes’ reported that their squad had not “been able to comply with the return to Colombia” after playing two friendly matches with FBC Melgar and Binacional FC “due to the social order demonstrations for which they are crossing the Peruvian town».

In total, there are 31 people including players, coaching staff and other personnel who were stranded after the Lima and Arequipa airports suspended operations “as a preventive measure in the face of social mobilizations.”

And for this reason they asked the Government to help them “soon return” to Colombian territory.

The crisis in Peru began on December 7 after the failed self-coup of the then president, Pedro Castillo, who was arrested after trying to dissolve Congress, form an emergency government and open a constituent process.

The protests against the new Executive of Dina Boluarte have left 45 demonstrators and a policeman dead since last December, while another 14 people, including an unborn baby and four Haitians, have died of various causes caused by the roadblocks.

EFE

