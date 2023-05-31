Home » Face to face between President Faure and the Vice-President of the World Bank – TOGOTOPNEWS- Reliable and constructive information in one click
by admin
The Vice-President of the World Bank for West and Central Africa, Ousmane Diagana was received this Tuesday, May 30, 2023 by the President of the Republic, Faure Essozimna Gnassingbé.

Visiting Togo as part of the high-level meeting on fertilizers and soil health in West Africa and the Sahel, Ousmane Diagana and Faure Gnassingbé discussed the partnership between Togo and the World Bank.

“In recent months, there have been many new programs in the field of energy, social protection, education which have been prepared by the WB with the Togolese government. These programs will contribute to strengthening the dynamics of development that we serve in Togo”, underlined the vice-president of the World Bank.

Ousmane Diagana also reaffirmed the World Bank’s willingness to support Togo in implementing the resolutions that will emerge from the conference on fertilizers and soil health in West Africa and the Sahel.

“In the context of the war in Ukraine, we had inflation, especially of food products, which reached unprecedented levels in the countries. The opportunity allowed us to discuss with the Togolese and African authorities in general to see how to solve the problem of farmers’ access to fertilizer in a sustainable way so that productivity in the agricultural sector can be much stronger in order to that Africa produces and feeds its people. So it is an international conference of extraordinary relevance that is being held in Lomé. We reassure the support of the World Bank for the implementation of all the resolutions that will come out of this conference”, he declared.

The Vice-President of the World Bank also thanked the Head of State for his leadership and for allowing the organization of this meeting in Togo.

Rachel Doubidji

