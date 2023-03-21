Face to face with Pope Francis, the original Spanish special with Pope Francis directed by Jordi Évole and Màrius Sanchez, will debut on April 5, 2023 exclusively on Star, within Disney+.

Shot in Rome, the special focuses on the encounter between the current head of the Catholic Church and ten young adults of different ages and backgrounds, with very different lives and experiences.

Face to face with Pope Francis | Official Trailer

Face to Face with Pope Francis features candid and candid conversations between one of the world‘s most influential people and ten Spanish-speaking young adults aged 20-25 who raise questions and concerns on a wide variety of topics, including feminism, role of women in the Church, abortion, loss of faith, migration crisis, LGBTQIA+ rights, abuse within the Church, racism and mental health. The meeting between the Pope and the ten young adults took place in July 2022 in Pigneto, one of Rome’s most eclectic neighborhoods. The Pope speaks without reservations and the result is an intense and dynamic conversation, based on empathy, curiosity, respect and mutual learning.

At the end of the meeting, Pope Francis said: “I learned a lot from you. I thank you for the good you have done me”.

Directors Jordi Évole and Màrius Sanchez commented that working on this original special represented “a unique opportunity to unite two worlds that normally don’t touch, to see one of the most influential people in the world converse with a group of young adults whose lives sometimes collide head-on with the postulates of the Church. It was an act of great generosity, both on the part of Pope Francis and of the ten young adults”.

Sofía Fábregas, Vice President of Production of Disney+ in Spain, added: “The fact that Pope Francis has sat down to listen and have had an open dialogue with these young adults, many of whom are distant from the Catholic Church, with this honesty and proximity gives this special enormous value, and we are very proud to be able to deliver it to the world.”