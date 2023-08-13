Facebook has crossed the 3 billion user mark | Company | .a week

as seen in the chart below, most of Facebook’s daily user growth is in the Asia-Pacific region, where the app is seeing steady growth in developing markets, including India and Indonesia. Improving local connectivity brings more people online, which logically leads to more signing up to the app. Conversely, in Europe and America, growth has largely stalled, reflecting the fact that Facebook is already being widely adopted in these regions.

It’s largely the same in monthly user numbers, although Facebook usage in Europe fell again after a slight increase last quarter. However, for the first time in history, Facebook has hit 3 billion users, which is a huge milestone for Meta that no other app has even come close to at this stage. If you are interested in the details, we recommend that you review the full report. You can also find more information here.

