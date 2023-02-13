Former President Álvaro Uribe has been cautious up to now regarding the government’s peace policy, in which the head of state, Gustavo Petro, has proposed to all high-impact illegal armed groups to talk about their submission to Justice.

Uribe Vélez in the last few hours expressed expectation about what could happen with Gustavo Petro’s proposal on this matter, since he pointed out that the peace process of the government of Juan Manuel Santos, when the Havana pact was signed with the Farc, according to him it was a failure.

“We are going to see how this thing that President Petro has proposed turns out. The truth is that the peace processes here in Colombia demonstrated a peace process of total impunity, it was a failure. If this process had been successful, President Petro would not have to be involved in this issue of “total peace” and we have to continue explaining to Colombians how our three fundamental policies are valid today: security with democratic value, the confidence of investment, social policy”, indicated Uribe Vélez.

Consulted by EL NUEVO SIGLO about what was stated by former President Uribe, Senator Paulino Riascos, who is part of the Historical Pact Coalition, on behalf of the Broad Democratic Alliance Movement (ADA), said that every process is valuable in seeking to achieve yearned for peace in Colombia.

“Any principle of peace leaves some result, I think that with this process (that of Santos) the death of many people in Colombia was avoided. It was not perfect, of course there were many difficulties, we fell short in attending to the signatories, and many people fearing what was happening or because they did not find a dignified life as we promised them in the country’s social scene, returned to their war, and that is what we are living today”.

Senator Riascos added that, however, “I would not call it a failure. Yes, you have to take mistakes, successes from what happened there in this new stage, but I believe that any principle of peace saves many lives, and this principle of peace that we are addressing today with the Government of the pact for life will save many lives. And of course it is not perfect nor will it be perfect. We hope he has the best results.”