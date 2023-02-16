In an event without recent precedents, President Petro invited citizens to the Plaza de Armas of the Nariño Palace to socialize the batch of reforms that his government is contemplating, at this time health. In front of hundreds of attendees, he asked Colombians to mobilize in the streets and squares to defend their rights.

In this regard, criticism was heard from the political opposition because, on the one hand, they consider that with this type of appeal to the people, the head of state would seek to condition Congress to approve the reforms. And, on the other, they say that he wants to continue in the campaign, when what he has to do is govern.

In this regard, the representative to the Chamber for Bogotá Andrés Forero, from the Democratic Center, said that “what I hope is that the president understands that the campaign is over and that now it is up to him to govern, because what we saw in That speech he gave at the Palacio de Nariño is basically that he considers that he is still in the campaign.

The parliamentarian was emphatic in pointing out that “he already has power on his side, and what he should do is solve the problems that he promised to solve in the electoral campaign.”

In this regard, consulted by EL NUEVO SIGLO, Senator César Augusto Pachón Achury, from the Historical Pact coalition, said that “this is a government that was born from the social struggle, it is a government of the popular sectors. If the president and we as the Historical Pact disconnect from the citizenry, it would really be a frustrated and lost government.”

The parliamentarian gave as an example of the Government’s intention to be in permanent dialogue with citizens, the socialization of the 2022-2026 Development Plan, “which collected a lot of information and in which more than 250,000 people participated; the work now with the community action boards; the agrarian reform that seeks to give land to the peasants, even with assets that were seized from drug traffickers,” he said.

Pachón stressed that the “opposition today has nothing more to shelter in than they are simply excuses to tell the media or public opinion. But they know that the transformations, that the changes, which are focused on reforms such as health, labor, land, pensions, will allow many progressivist governments to come, because these changes do solve real problems in society ” .