Senator César Pachón’s fight for power against the Governor’s Office in Boyacá has not allowed the pre-candidate Giovany Pinzón to receive his endorsement for this aspiration.

A few days ago, in a public act, the vast majority of the Historical Pact coalition gave that vote of confidence to Pinzón, and parties such as the Unión Patriotica, the Polo Democrático, Convite Social, MAIS, Poder Ciudadano, Partido del Trabajo , Fuerza Social Progresista and Unidad Democrática said yes.

However, a sector of Human Colombia, of which Boyacá senator Pachón is a part, has stopped the process.

It was thus that, immediately after the Pact meeting in which he gave his flags to Giovany Pinzón ended, Pachón announced that this was not the final decision. “The rumors that indicate that in Boyacá the one who will be the sole candidate of the Pact for the gubernatorial election is already elected are false; The invitation is to open a dialogue with all sectors, as indicated by our president”, affirmed Pachón.

In this way, the fight between Pinzón and Pachón, which is already old, continues. The senator indicated that people close to Pinzón orchestrated the lawsuit against him for double militancy that has him in trouble and on the verge of losing his seat. It is good to point out that Pinzón was a candidate for the Chamber for Boyacá and lost by a minimal margin; People close to him say that this happened due to last-minute moves made by Pachón in favor of Pedro Suárez Vaca, who is now a representative in the Chamber.

See also  Tsinghua alumni sent an open letter to Xi asking for clarification on Hu's departure | Hu Jintao | 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China | Xi Jinping

For Pachón, the closeness of Giovanny Pinzón with today’s court magistrate Juan Carlos Granados and Plinio Olano, both dotted in the Odebrecht case, has always been very uncomfortable; at some point they were a team, which today seems impossible again.

For his part, Giovany Pinzón tries to weave dialogue networks with Senator Pachón and in this task several members of the National Executive of the Pact are supporting the task, “we are going to win together, to govern together and to change this department together. Boyacá needs a breather and a new course, where the objective is to transform the reality of the people of Boyacá into development and equal opportunities for all,” said Pinzón.

This nonsense is leaving both of them without a significant role on the verge of starting this race for Governor, and is opening the way once again for the political group headed by Carlos Amaya, who if he knows anything, as he has shown, is to continue their leader without scandals or public divisions.

