“There is not the slightest possibility that abortion will be legalized in El Salvador,” said Wednesday the president of the Legislative Assembly, Ernesto Castro, in the face of international pressure in a trial by the Inter-American Court of Human Rights (CourtIDH) that It intends to justify a Salvadoran woman who had an abortion, ending the life of her son, which is prohibited by the Constitution of El Salvador.

Castro said that they will “always respect what the Constitution indicates” and will not listen to or respect the demands that “some organizations want to impose on us from abroad.”

According to Catalina Martínez, regional director of the Center for Reproductive Rights, a pro-abortion organization based in Colombia, Salvadoran women are criminalized “disproportionately and unfairly.”

The Citizen Group for the Decriminalization of Abortion and the Feminist Collective in El Salvador work to defend the murder of unborn babies, using as an excuse the rights of women who decide to suspend the life of their unborn children, they also seek to guarantee the sexual and reproductive of the females even if it is due to irresponsibility.

According to the Colombian, in Central America there is a discourse on the part of the church that is particularly denialist in the face of reproductive rights and I believe -she pointed out- that we cannot deny that this somehow influences the creation of this social imaginary that abortion is bad.