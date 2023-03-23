Home News Faced with international pressure, the president of the Legislative Assembly rejects abortion
News

Faced with international pressure, the president of the Legislative Assembly rejects abortion

by admin
Faced with international pressure, the president of the Legislative Assembly rejects abortion

“There is not the slightest possibility that abortion will be legalized in El Salvador,” said Wednesday the president of the Legislative Assembly, Ernesto Castro, in the face of international pressure in a trial by the Inter-American Court of Human Rights (CourtIDH) that It intends to justify a Salvadoran woman who had an abortion, ending the life of her son, which is prohibited by the Constitution of El Salvador.

Castro said that they will “always respect what the Constitution indicates” and will not listen to or respect the demands that “some organizations want to impose on us from abroad.”

According to Catalina Martínez, regional director of the Center for Reproductive Rights, a pro-abortion organization based in Colombia, Salvadoran women are criminalized “disproportionately and unfairly.”

The Citizen Group for the Decriminalization of Abortion and the Feminist Collective in El Salvador work to defend the murder of unborn babies, using as an excuse the rights of women who decide to suspend the life of their unborn children, they also seek to guarantee the sexual and reproductive of the females even if it is due to irresponsibility.

According to the Colombian, in Central America there is a discourse on the part of the church that is particularly denialist in the face of reproductive rights and I believe -she pointed out- that we cannot deny that this somehow influences the creation of this social imaginary that abortion is bad.

See also  Sales start in Canavese, in Rivarolo an extraordinary white night

You may also like

“Five Society Linkage” Caring for “Old and Young”_Dalian...

The Italian Amphibious Task Group at exercise Phibex...

Slovakia got the first luxury electric car. Volkswagen...

Do you retire from music? Poncho Zuleta published...

On Tuesday, the Middle Ages at the Bargello...

Qualify Socialist Development Plan

Riding the wind and breaking the waves with...

Auditel Annual Report 2023. TV at the center...

“Changing the rules less than a year before...

How to protect your online transactions when participating...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy