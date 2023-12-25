Faced with oblivion, Yoreños come together to repair the road

Yoro, Honduras- In a remarkable display of community initiative and solidarity, a group of Yoreños has taken it upon themselves to repair the road that connects the municipality of Yoro with Santa Rita. Frustrated with the apathy and forgetfulness of local and central authorities, citizens have come together to make a concrete patch from the main exit of Yoro to the junction with the municipality of Morazán.

The group, known as “Yoreños Unidos por el Desarrollo”, comprises community boards, transporters, and small business owners from “The City of the Rain of Fish”. Over the course of three days, they have already made significant progress on the road repair, and they are set to begin their fourth day of work this Sunday, January 7, 2024.

What is truly remarkable is that “Yoreños Unidos por el Desarrollo” has raised more than 33,000 lempiras for the project, with contributions coming from both local residents and Hondurans residing in the United States. Their efforts have not only garnered financial support, but also the backing of residents from nearby municipalities such as Morazán, El Negrito, and Santa Rita, who are expected to join in the road repair work in the coming days.

In response to the overwhelming support, the group expressed gratitude, stating, “We will not disappoint you, dear Yoro people. We are very grateful to all the people who collaborated in the area and to all the people who have donated their grain of sand for the development of our municipality.”

Amidst the pressing need for road repairs and infrastructure development, the proactive and collaborative approach taken by the “Yoreños Unidos por el Desarrollo” serves as a heartening example of community-driven solutions in the face of governmental inaction. The group’s efforts not only address an urgent local need but also embody a spirit of collective responsibility and determination to bring about positive change for the benefit of all.