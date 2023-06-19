Faces of Chinese friends question how long we will take loans, Shahbaz Sharif

Islamabad (Ummat News) Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has said that loans were taken in different periods which is a huge burden, we should get rid of debts, reliable friends have always supported Pakistan in bad times, they also consider us friends. How long will Pakistan take loans? Prime Minister National Innovation Awards ceremony in Islamabad Prime Minister distributed awards and checks among the youth.

Addressing the event, the Prime Minister said that today is a very happy day for me.

He said that it is not about any innovation award, it is about your ideas, the price of your ideas is less than in the past, the youth will make their place in the world market with their hard work and ability, the future of Pakistan is safe in the hands of the youth. Is.

He further said that there should be a skill in the hands of the young generation, we have to invest heavily in children like you, providing opportunities to the youth to advance, providing free laptops to millions of talented youth, we have to provide youths with free laptops. You have to invest.

The Prime Minister said that a program was started as Khadim Punjab, we spent crores of rupees on the youth, it takes time to build, buy and set up industries, we provided scholarships to children to continue their education. .

Shahbaz Sharif said that Pakistan is facing economic challenges today, I believe that we will definitely come out of this difficulty, if the nation decides to come out of the difficulties, no one can stop us from moving forward.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif further said that many accusations related to laptops were made on me, nobody was given a laptop apart from merit, we should get rid of debts.

He said that friendly countries, including China, supported Pakistan in every difficult time. Allah Almighty has blessed Pakistan with immense resources. are

We have to promise that we will work hard to change the destiny of Pakistan, instead of talking and making promises, we have to do something in practice, Pakistan came into existence after millions of sacrifices, we have to learn from history to achieve success, allies Let the journey of national development continue.

