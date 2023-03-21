At the Congress of Access to Financial Services and Means of Payment (CAMP), the National Registry of Civil Status, the Banking Association and Financial Institutions of Colombia (Asobancaria) announced that they will advance with the first pilot tests to implement facial authentication in banks, ATMs and mobile apps.

“The digital ID is essential for identity authentication services in financial processes, with this the impersonation or usurpation of citizens’ identity is avoided,” said Didier Chilito, delegate registrar for civil registration and identification.

Likewise, Chilito highlighted the progress in the process of massification of the digital ID in the country and listed the technical guidelines for the start of the concept tests that financial entities will use to connect to the digital ID.

“Using this tool, Colombians can carry out procedures and transactions through the facial recognition process, which meets the highest global standards in terms of security and which will leave a very important door open for the entire financial sector to begin to further develop the digital ecosystem,” he said.

In the same way, the president of Asobancaria, Jonathan Malagón stated, “not only banks must accept this new document, all businesses must work hard so that the digital ID is the identification instrument, not only is it safer, but it also as the pandemic demonstrated, digital is one of the greatest preferences for Colombians”.

To date, close to 1,800,000 Colombians have processed the digital ID and it is estimated that, by the end of the year, more than 10,000,000 citizens have moved to the digital format, “the National Registry has all the tools that allow processing the identity card in more than 1,174 offices nationwide and we are deploying it in the Colombian consulates abroad so that Colombians can process the identity document”, pointed out the delegate registrar for Identification, Didier Chilito.