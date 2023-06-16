Facing the challenges of human rights development, Chinese and foreign scholars interpret thoughts on global human rights governance – Xinhua English.news.cn

China News Agency, Beijing, June 15th (Li Jingze, Xie Yanbing) The High-level Forum on Global Human Rights Governance was held in Beijing from June 14th to 15th. During the two days, more than 300 Chinese and foreign guests from nearly 100 countries and international organizations faced the challenges of human rights development, discussed the protection and promotion of human rights, and contributed insights to promote the development of the global human rights cause.

The theme of this forum is “Equality, Cooperation, Development: The 30th Anniversary of the Vienna Declaration and Program of Action and Global Human Rights Governance”. Thirty years ago, the “Vienna Declaration and Program of Action” stated that all human rights have equal status, and the concept of promoting human rights through development and promoting human rights through cooperation has become increasingly popular.

At present, the global economy is facing the risk of recession, and global issues such as food and energy crises, broken production and supply chains, and climate change are emerging one after another. The implementation of the spirit of the Vienna Declaration and Program of Action has become fraught with obstacles, and global human rights governance is facing a test.

Xiao Junyong, a professor at the School of Law of Beijing Institute of Technology, said that at present, multiple crises are seriously impacting the economic development and social livelihood of countries around the world. Behind a series of human rights protection issues is the structural imbalance and mechanism failure of global governance.

Some guests specifically mentioned that a small number of countries ignore their own serious human rights issues and engage in political confrontation in the name of human rights, which seriously damages the development of the global human rights cause. For example, Li Junru, the former vice president of the Central Party School of the Communist Party of China, pointed out that the United States has convened two “Global Democracy Summits” and proposed to use “democracy to fight against authority” in global governance. Splitting the world in the name of “democracy” will surely bring disaster, not good news, to the cause of human rights in the world.

Facing the challenges and difficulties of global human rights governance, many heavyweight Chinese and foreign scholars explained their thinking at the forum.

“Although the world is facing many challenges, the historical trend of peace, development, cooperation, and win-win results is still unstoppable.” Liu Qing, vice president of the China Institute of International Studies, pointed out that on the promotion and protection of human rights, dialogue rather than confrontation is an attitude The spirit of cooperation rather than coercion, win-win rather than zero-sum thinking is crucial.

“The current paradigm of human rights governance is characterized by exclusion and confrontation, while we advocate solidarity and cooperation.” Chang Jian, director of the Human Rights Research Center of Nankai University, believes that the promotion of global human rights governance should expand to the collective rights of human beings; In terms of structure, it cannot be dominated by a few countries, and developing countries should also participate more; in terms of governance methods, dialogue, cooperation, and exchanges should be advocated; in terms of governance mechanisms, they should be depoliticized, fair, and objective.

Zheng Yongnian, a professor at the Chinese University of Hong Kong (Shenzhen) and director of the Qianhai Institute of International Affairs, also believes that it is necessary to summarize the best practices of various civilizations and countries in realizing human rights, so that more people can enjoy better human rights.

Whether it is the main venue or sub-forums, equality, cooperation, and development have become the consensus of all guests on promoting global human rights governance. At the practical level, the guests at the meeting gave positive comments on the “China Plan” for human rights governance.

Akmal Saidov, First Deputy Speaker of Uzbekistan and Director of the National Center for Human Rights, pointed out that China has been sparing no effort to promote and protect human rights, playing an increasingly important role on the international stage and gaining more and more international influence.

“China recognizes that eradicating poverty is a core human right, and has put it into firm and powerful practice.” Zhang Weiwei, dean of the China Research Institute at Fudan University, said. Robert Lawrence Kuhn, chairman of the American Kuhn Foundation, pointed out that for China, poverty alleviation is a model of human rights.

Liu Xinsheng, a human rights expert of the United Nations Human Rights Council Advisory Committee, pointed out that China advocates the principle of promoting win-win cooperation in the field of human rights, actively promotes the treatment of all human rights in a fair and equal manner, and promotes mutually beneficial cooperation in the field of human rights. “This is China‘s contribution to global human rights governance. important contribution.”

Many foreign guests especially appreciated China‘s global development initiative and global security initiative, and believed that China‘s ideas have played an important role in improving global human rights governance and comprehensively promoting the development of various human rights.

Sutindra Kulkarni, a promoter of India-China friendship, said that the global development initiative is expected to promote the formation of an innovative mutual benefit and peace-enhancing interdependence in the new world order. Crispan Kahelu, a member of the Uganda Human Rights Commission, also pointed out that the Global Security Initiative made it clear that the crisis of the international order cannot be resolved by weapons, which has injected new connotations into the protection of human rights in the world. (over)