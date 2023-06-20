Home » FAE buys a new radar to replace the one attacked in Montecristi
FAE buys a new radar to replace the one attacked in Montecristi

FAE buys a new radar to replace the one attacked in Montecristi

He Ministry of Defence awarded the contract to the Spanish company INDRA for the manufacturing by one new radar for the Air Force Ecuadorian by 45 million dollars under the modality of sole provider.

The commander of the FAE, Gabriel Garcia, reported that the new equipment will arrive in the country 18 months.

The new equipment will complement the airspace control which was diminished after the burst of the radar that the FAE installed in the montecristi hillin November 2021for the fight against drug trafficking

The damaged equipment is located in the Latacunga Air Base, where they are given maintenance to avoid it deteriorate

ecuavisa verified the damage caused by the burstoriginating in the most sensitive place of the radarwhere are the Electronic components y mechanics.

in near two yearsthe FAE still has not recovered the insurance value of the radar, for the legal issues with the interoceanic company. The amount of damage It is 7.2 million of Dollarsthat insurance carrier does not want to fully acknowledge.

By the radar burst, 25 military received sanctions administrativeas temporary suspension in functions, passes to other dependencies, while 15 They were processed criminally, accused of sabotage crime.

The prosecution I call judgment to the implicated that it could be courts even with 10 years in jail.

