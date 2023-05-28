Home » FAES intercepts a subject who was trying to bring illegal cigarettes into the country – Diario La Página
A subject who tried to enter the country more than 82,000 dollars in illegal cigarettes was intercepted by elements of the Armed Forces of El Salvador (FAES), on Saturday morning, reported the Ministry of National Defense.

Personnel from the Sumpul Command of the FAES identified the detainee as Henry Alexander Portillo Aguilar. The FAES stated that the subject was apprehended at the unauthorized border point of San Jorge, Anguiatú, Metapán, Santa Ana.

“This individual intended to illegally enter our country, aboard a vehicle, 33 boxes of cigarettes valued at $82,500.00,” the military specified. They also added that Aguilar was placed at the disposal of the National Civil Police (PNC) to continue with the due process against him.

