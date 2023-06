Impacts: 3

Juan Gilberto Domínguez Ortega, alias “Alondra”, was located by elements of the Armed Forces together with the National Civil Police, in the Zacatecoluca market, La Paz.

This gang member with the function of extortionist of the P-18R, will be prosecuted by illegal groups, the authorities affirmed.

The FAES explained that no criminal will be able to escape the War Against Gangs and they will pay with the full weight of the law.