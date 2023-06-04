Home » FAES locates subjects who transported drugs, cash and other illicit
This morning, the Armed Forces located José Daniel Barillas, José Lisandro Mendoza and Cristian Neftaly Zavala at a vehicle checkpoint installed on the highway that leads to Tecoluca, San Vicente.

According to the authorities, these subjects were moving in a vehicle where they carried several illegal.

During the procedure, they seized two bags of marijuana, a bag of cocaine, $635.55 dollars in cash, scales and bags for distributing drugs, pipes for drug use, a small mill for processing marijuana, three cell phones with their chargers and batteries.

All were handed over to the Police so that they can be taken to the corresponding courts and prosecuted for the crimes committed.

