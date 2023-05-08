Home » FAES plane that was participating in the Soldier’s Day festivities crashed at the Mons. Romero airport – La Página newspaper
FAES plane that was participating in the Soldier’s Day festivities crashed at the Mons. Romero airport – La Página newspaper

A Salvadoran Air Force plane that was participating in the Soldier’s Day exhibitions, crashed tonight at the Monseñor Óscar Arnulfo Romero International Airport, according to versions circulating on Twitter.

According to the first investigations, the A37 plane had problems with the landing gear that did not engage, but thanks to the pilot’s expertise, no fatalities were reported.

Apparently the plane was scheduled to land at the Ilopango air base but due to the emergency, the pilot decided to land in Comalapa after burning all the fuel in the air and without the active landing gear system.

The emergency was attended by Aeronautical Firefighters stationed at the base, because due to friction with the runway, the aircraft caught fire.

The international airport was closed due to the emergency, CEPA authorities reported. In addition, it was detailed that tonight’s flights are diverting to La Aurora airport, in Guatemala, while firefighters prepare the landing strip.

