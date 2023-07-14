Home » FAES receives 11 new Hurricane model vehicles to strengthen the fight against gangs
News

FAES receives 11 new Hurricane model vehicles to strengthen the fight against gangs

by admin

Impacts: 1

This Thursday, the Minister of Defense, René Francis Merino Monroy, delivered 11 Hurricane model armored combat vehicles to Armed Forces personnel who carry out tasks in the Territorial Control Plan.

According to the authorities, these vehicles are part of the modernization of the institution, with the aim of supporting the Police in the fight against gangs.

“The armor of these vehicles is capable of protecting a .50 caliber, the 50 armor is anti-tank and has the capacity to transport 10 military elements,” said the Minister of Defense.

In addition, he said that the total cost of the 11 vehicles exceeds $4,900,000 and detailed that they will be used for the Cavalry weapon to perform Infantry functions mechanically, and not on foot as was done before.

See also  Anchor the goal and not relax-Guangdong launches epidemic prevention and control annihilation battle- China Daily

You may also like

Reflection from Parque Bolívar: A discouraging reality

Veterinary Office secures 28 horses in Kamp-Lintfort –...

Motor car accident on Thandiani road, injured shifted...

Migration expelled a Norwegian who attacked an official...

German Companies to Maintain Investments in China Despite...

Marcel Schmidts becomes a blue

Registration for La Voz de Chacao 2023 started...

The Capture of a Suspect: Unraveling the Mysteries...

The musical success that Diomedes Díaz recorded without...

Custody disputes can follow the child in the...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy