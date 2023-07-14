FAES receives 11 new Hurricane model vehicles to strengthen the fight against gangs

Impacts: 1

This Thursday, the Minister of Defense, René Francis Merino Monroy, delivered 11 Hurricane model armored combat vehicles to Armed Forces personnel who carry out tasks in the Territorial Control Plan.

According to the authorities, these vehicles are part of the modernization of the institution, with the aim of supporting the Police in the fight against gangs.

“The armor of these vehicles is capable of protecting a .50 caliber, the 50 armor is anti-tank and has the capacity to transport 10 military elements,” said the Minister of Defense.

In addition, he said that the total cost of the 11 vehicles exceeds $4,900,000 and detailed that they will be used for the Cavalry weapon to perform Infantry functions mechanically, and not on foot as was done before.

