Faeser talks about deporting "clans" collectively

Faeser talks about deporting “clans” collectively

Of course, it is just empty election campaign air when the aspirant for the office of Prime Minister of Hesse, Nancy Faeser (SPD), in her guise as Federal Minister of the Interior, announces that she wants to deport members of criminal “clans” even if they do not commit crimes have committed. There is something self-caricaturing about such a kind of clan imprisonment as a suggestion from an SPD politician

A contribution by Fritz Goergen.

