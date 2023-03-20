Saturday 25 and Sunday 26 March 2023 the appointment is renewed with the “FAI Spring Days”, the most important square event dedicated to the cultural and landscape heritage of our country. Also in this 31st edition, the flagship event of Italian Environmental Fund ETS will offer the opportunity to discover and rediscover, together with the Foundation’s volunteers, treasures of history, art and nature throughout Italy with free-of-charge visits to over 750 places in 400 cities, most of which are usually inaccessible or little known.

The range of places and stories to discover or explore is transversal, full of hidden and unpublished places, curious and surprising, original and fascinating, perhaps right around the house: villas, churches, historic buildings, castles, museums and archaeological areas, industrial archeology buildings, art collections, libraries, civil and military buildings, workplaces and artisan workshops, and then parks, naturalistic areas, gardens and villages. Let’s discover some of the most interesting openings, among which there is also the convent of Sant’Angelo (in the opening photo) in Ocre (AQ), which was built on a rock spur of Monte Circolo, above the church of Santa Maria ad Cryptas in Fossa.

Vineyard of San Martino in Naples

During the Spring Days 2023 you can make a route of trekking in the greenery of the San Martino vineyard (entrance reserved for FAI members), built on terraces that slope along the Vomero hill and with a view of the sea and Vesuvius, which can only be visited in the event of rare events and by reservation. The vineyard extends at the foot of the majestic Charterhouse of San Martino – built starting from 1325 at the behest of Charles of Anjou by the architects Tino di Camaino and Francesco di Vito and then by Attanasio Primario and Giovanni de Bozza – and began to be cultivated by the monks from 1337. Confiscated from the Carthusian order following the unification of Italy, the ancient vineyard was then sold and after various passages it came into the hands of the Neapolitan art gallery owner Giuseppe Morra who bought it in 1988. Currently the Vigna San Martino shares the activities with the Mora Foundationpursuing the owner’s purpose of making art and nature coexist, and with the association “Piedi per la Terra”, since 2008 engaged in the dissemination of ecological education for children.

Saiarino drainage plant

Lwater pumping plant of Saiarino it is located in the lower Po valley, where the delicate relationship between land and water has always characterized the government policies of the territory. The hydraulic project for the reclamation of the plain between the Reno and Sillaro rivers was entrusted to the engineer Pasini and provided for the division of the entire basin into high waters (which drained into the Reno by gravity) and low waters (which had to be raised). The works were carried out from 1917 to 1925, thanks to the work of 5,000 people and with the use of special rails. 860 km of canals, the Campotto Bassarone and Vallesanta expansion basins, the water pumping plants of Saiarino, Vallesanta and Bagnetto were dug, as well as roads, bridges and embankments.

The management of the hydraulic node of Saiarino and Val Campotto is essential for the protection of the lands of the Reno basin: an area of ​​3,426 square km involving 63 Municipalities between Emilia-Romagna and Tuscany. The proto-industrial architectural complex of Saiarino marvel even today, after more than a century, for the farsightedness of the design: functional and residential buildings are distributed in an area that includes, in addition to the actual hydraulic structures, also the warehouses, the workshop and the imposing thermal power plant that guaranteed the energy autonomy to operate the dewatering pumps. The whole complex, surrounded by centuries-old linden trees, is intact and functioning; inside you can admire the magnificent Sala Liberty with the 20th century water pumps, interesting period technical devices, such as the limnigraph that marks in china, from 1925, as well as an interesting model illustrating the complex functioning of the Renana reclamation system .

Villa Bonaparte a Roma

Villa Bonapartewhich hosts theFrench Embassy at the Holy See since 1950 and recently periodically open to the public, it was built in 1750 at the behest of Cardinal Silvio Valenti Gonzaga, Secretary of State to Pope Benedict XIV. Designed by a group of different architects, the building stands out in the center of a large garden and is externally characterized by expressive composure and formal linearity, distant from the late-baroque taste then in vogue but ahead of the neo-Renaissance solutions adopted in the subsequent era of Neoclassicism.

When the troops of the Kingdom of Italy opened the “Breach of Porta Pia”, in September 1870, they entered Rome right through the garden of Villa Bonaparte. The visit itinerary will wind through the large hall on the main floor, with stucco pilasters and monumental muses like fake statues in greyness; the Egyptian room, in honor of Napoleon’s military campaigns in Egypt; the chapel with eighteenth-century stuccos; the dining room, enriched by seventeenth-century French paintings from the Louvre Museum; the loggia on the noble floor characterized by a ceiling decorated with a magnificent pergola that refers to the luxuriant garden.

Piacentini-Vaccaro Palace in Rome

Headquarters of the Ministry of Enterprise and Made in Italy (MIMIT) and usually closed to the public, Palazzo Piacentini-Vaccaro was built between 1928 and 1932 to house the Ministry of Corporations. Built from the idea of ​​two leading figures on the Italian architectural scene of those years, Marcello Piacentini and Giuseppe Vaccaro, and conceived as the citadel of work and the union, a symbol of the modern and efficient, the building is characterized by use of innovative materials and avant-garde solutions, from lifts with unbreakable crystals instead of nets to pneumatic mail, from roller shutters to replace shutters to oil-fired heating instead of coal.

Outlined by the wide convex facade, the building has at the entrance a large corner portal with eight bronze panels by Giovanni Prini. The formidable inventiveness of Piacentini and Vaccaro is manifested in the monumental atrium with a particular treatment of the stone materials to form a fine texture punctuated by horizontal parties and large lozenges. On the imposing central staircase stands the polychrome stained glass window of the Labor charter, Mario Sironi’s masterpiece. The version of Ferruccio Ferrazzi’s Corporations is different in the seven large tapestries of the Hall of Honour, produced by the Roman studio of the Eroli brothers. The use of glass, marble and precious woods takes place in perfect compositional harmony with period furniture and woodwork originals in the Minister’s Waiting Room, in the Office of the Chief of Staff and in the Parlamentino. Through a large spiral staircase, the path will lead to the underground anti-gas bunker.

Palazzo Marino in Milan

Located in the nineteenth-century monumental area of ​​the historic center after the unification of Italy, Palazzo Marino has been the seat of the Municipality of Milan since 1861. Commissioned by the Genoese banker and merchant Tommaso Marino to make it his residence, it is an absolute masterpiece in the history of Mannerist art, built between 1557 and 1563 to a design by the Perugian architect Galeazzo Alessi, who moved to Genoa some time ago and was specially summoned to the occasion. Originally oriented towards Piazza San Fedele, following the unification of Italy, which became the municipal seat, it was completed with the new facade on Piazza della Scala thanks to the important restoration work by Luca Beltrami in 1886, following a long period of decay of the building. On the occasion of Spring days the public will be able to cross the original courtyard of honor of the sixteenth century, with the bas-relief depiction of Labors of Hercules and some Metamorphosis of Ovid, to visit the hall of honor with the Muses frescoed by the school of the Genoese Andrea and Ottavio Semino, the Four Seasons by Aurelio Busso and the giant busts of Mars and Minerva in cocciopesto.

The exceptionality of the visit consists in the occasion of retracing a piece of Milanese history, that of the first city building which is also a treasure trove of art and history, normally closed to the public. During the itinerary that will start from Piazza della Scala, it will be possible to admire in sequence the Sala Marra, the Sala Consiliare, the Sala dell’Orologio where the Olympic flags are currently displayed, the Sala della Giunta, with fragments of frescoes by Giambattista Tiepolo , to then return again to Piazza della Scala.

Palazzo Perrone di San Martino – Headquarters of the CRT Foundation

The Palace, now the representative seat of the Turin Savings Bank Foundation, was built in the last decades of the seventeenth century, in the area affected by the great expansion of the city towards the south wanted by Duke Carlo Emanuele I of Savoy. The Perrone family, of ancient Eporedian origin, bought it in 1707; from the first half of the 19th century and at least until the unification of Italy it also housed the headquarters of the French Embassy. In 1883 the building was purchased by the Cassa di Risparmio di Torino, which from 1929 undertook a major renovation. A first restoration was carried out on a project by the architect Giovanni Battista Borra at the end of the 19th centurywhile the transformations and expansion in an eclectic-baroque key are due to the engineer Giovanni Chevalley.

The marbles, decorations and frescoes of some rooms were saved from the original structure. The visits proposed during the FAI days will allow you to admire the monumental staircase frescoed with theApotheosis of the Perrone family and the works depicting the gods of Olympus by Michele Antonio Milocco, the reception hall with the Allegories of Savings and Charity made by the painter Carlo Gaudina and the canvases by Gaetano Ottani. Of great value is also the balcony of the Gallery, where you can see the symbols of the city, industriousness and savings.

Roberto Longhi Foundation in Florence

The building of the powerful Alberti family, located on the slopes of the Santa Margherita hill in Montici, was for a long time the property of the Monastery of Santa Brigida al Paradiso, founded by the Alberti themselves at the end of the fourteenth century. Following the suppression of the monastery, the complex passed into the hands of private individuals who expanded the residence several times during the nineteenth century, in 1939 purchased by the art historian Roberto Longhi, who lived here until his death (1970) with his partner , the writer Anna Banti. On the occasion of FAI days, you will visit Roberto Longhi’s library and studio and various private rooms that have kept the furnishings, the location of the works of art and objects of daily life unchanged. (Entrance by reservation and reserved for FAI members)