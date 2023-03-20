The Tiepolo Gallery at Palazzo Clerici, Milan. Photo © ISPI

In September 1870, when they opened the Breccia di Porta Pia, the troops of the Kingdom of Italy entered the future capital through the garden of Villa Bonaparte, a spectacular eighteenth-century building which has housed the French Embassy to the Holy See since 1950. A treasure trove of history and art of inestimable value, the palace is just one of the 750 places in Italy that will be revealed to the public on Saturday 25 and Sunday 26 March on the occasion of the FAI Spring Days. As many as 7,500 volunteers and 15,000 apprentice guides are ready to guide visitors to discover the lesser-known and more inaccessible treasures of the peninsula, in a map that involves 400 cities distributed throughout the Italian regions: “a sort of spontaneous encyclopaedia”, in the words of FAI president Marco Magnifico, made up of villas, churches, historic buildings, castles, archaeological areas, art collections and libraries, but also of artisan workshops, industrial archeology sites, natural paradises, parks, gardens and historic villages.

Villa Bonaparte, Rome. Photo Giovanni Formosa © FAI

Numerous surprises at the 2023 edition of the event, from the sixteenth-century Palazzo Marino, a masterpiece by the Mannerist architect Galeazzo Alessi and now the seat of the Municipality of Milan, which will open its halls decorated with stuccos and frescoes to visitors, to the Roberto Longhi Foundation in Florence, former fourteenth-century monastery which was the residence of the great art historian Roberto Longhi and which today houses his amazing collection: ranging from the Baroque of Guido Reni to the twentieth century of Morandi and Carrà, here the public can also admire the Boy bitten by a lizard by Caravaggio, absolute masterpiece of the collection.



Bologna, University Library. Photo Panzera © FAI

And if in Palermo it will be possible to exceptionally enter the notorious Aula Bunker dell’Ucciardone, built in the 1980s for the maxi trial against the Mafia, in Venice you will be able to visit the historic courtrooms in the palace designed by Sansovino in the 16th century, traveling among the suggestions of ancient crimes and the 20th-century rooms that preserve the furnishings of Carlo Scarpa intact. In Rome you will cross the gates of Villa Wolkonsky, residence of the British ambassador, with an itinerary centered on the park, between the 27 arches of Nero’s aqueduct and a greenhouse with an archaeological collection, while in Turin Palazzo Perrone di San Martino, seat of the CRT Foundation, will open the sumptuous eighteenth-century reception rooms to the public. If the visitors of Genoa will not miss the opportunity to get to know the elegant Palazzo Doria Spinola, now the seat of the Prefecture, adorned with Renaissance frescoes and loggias, in Siena they will admire the illustrious Accademia Chigiana on the centenary of its foundation, which is based in one of the oldest buildings in the city.



Ducal Palace, Tagliacozzo (L’Aquila) © FAI

In Milan, doors will open to the historic Rai headquarters in Corso Sempione dating back to 1929, to browse behind the scenes of the TV between operational spaces and recording studios, while in Bologna a special itinerary will be dedicated to places of knowledge such as the Academy of Sciences, from 1890 and frescoed by Pellegrino Tibaldi, who had among his associates Luigi Galvani, Guglielmo Marconi, Albert Einstein and Marie Curie. In Naples two very different places will reveal spectacular panoramas of the Gulf: if in the central Piazza Plebiscito Palazzo Salerno preserves precious period furnishings and two gardens, in Vomero you can stroll among the rows of Vigna San Martino, where the cultivation of vines it has been documented since the Middle Ages.



Florence, Bank of Italy building. Photo Metamorphosis Courtesy FAI

The landscape meets history in the spectacular Convent of Sant’Angelo in Ocre, in Abruzzo, which seems to emerge from nowhere on a limestone spur overlooking the Aterno valley, as well as in Irsina, a village on the Matera hill inhabited by 5,000 souls of 18 different nationalities: known for guarding the only statue attributed to Andrea Mantegna, in recent years Irsina has seen tenants arriving from Northern Europe settle in the old houses of the historic center: the renovations have brought to light works of art hidden for centuries, which in the FAI Spring Days will be visible to everyone, with the testimonies of the new “citizens” who have given new life to the village.

In Apulia, there is room for historical rural itineraries that enhance the agricultural tradition of the region, with the 625 grain pits of Cerignola, the last example of a method of storing grain documented since 1225, and the itineraries linked to the centuries-old olive trees in the province of Lecce, among mills hypogea of ​​medieval origin and contemporary projects focused on defense against xylella.



Village of Irsina (Matera). Photo Namias © FAI

The culture of nature, where the work of man virtuously meets the environment, is the protagonist in the Italian gardens of Villa Ravizza in Arcore as well as in the Rio Grande basin in Amelia, in Umbria, while in Bomarzo (Viterbo) the mysteries of archeology are revealed in the thick of the wood with the Etruscan Pyramid, a monumental altar dating back to 2300 years ago. Finally, in Ferrara, a city of water, it will be possible to visit the historic Saiarino drainage plant, in an eclectic style, inaugurated by Vittorio Emanuele III in 1925 and the heart of the great drainage system of the Reno river.

The complete program of places open in the FAI Spring Days 2023 and how to participate are available on the website www.giornatefai.it.



Argenta (Ferrara), drainage plant on the Reno. Photo Panzera © FAI