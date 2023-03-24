Saturday 25 and Sunday 26 March 2023

The FAI Spring Days are upon us: Saturday 25 and Sunday 26 March we will have the opportunity to visit hundreds of places of our cultural and landscape heritage, usually inaccessible or little known.

Now in its XXXI edition, the event collects this year over 750 locations in 400 citiesbetween history, art and nature, a mapping that reveals the extraordinary richness of our peninsula, from north to south, up to the islands.

They will be open for visits over the weekend villas, churches, historic buildings, castles, museums and archaeological areas, as well as examples of industrial archeology, art collections, libraries, civil and military buildings, workplaces and artisan workshops.

They won’t be missing then itineraries in the villages and visits to naturalistic areas, urban parks, botanical gardens and historic gardensin line with the Foundation’s commitment to the dissemination of a wider “culture of nature”.

Here are some steps – without reservation obligation – in the main cities, but just select a place on the map to discover those closest to you.

Located just over half an hour from Rome, the Villa Gregoriana Park contains a very rich heritage: nature, history, archeology and artifice blend harmoniously here, so much so that it was one of the obligatory destinations of the Grand Tour in 1800, among the main pictorial representations of the center of Tivoli.

Seat of the French Embassy to the Holy See, Villa Bonaparte was commissioned in the mid-18th century by Cardinal Valenti Gonzaga, Secretary of State to Pope Benedict XIV. In 1816, then, Paolina Bonaparte bought it to make it her residence and restored it decorating it with the taste of the time.

The visit will open the doors of the chapel (with the stucco decoration of Cardinal Gonzaga), to the vestibule, and then to the Egyptian Apartment to admire the decoration commissioned by Princess Paolina Borghese Bonaparte.

Upstairs you will enter the Grand Salon, with the recently rediscovered mid-18th century decorations, and then reach the “Gallery” to discover a little secret of Paolina.

Last stop in front of the Breccia di Porta Pia, which allowed the Italian troops to enter Rome.

The building of Palazzo Piacentini-Vaccaro, headquarters of the MIMIT, occupies an area of ​​about 5000 square meters between via Veneto and via Molise, on the site of the convent of the Capuchin friars of the seventeenth-century church of Santa Maria della Concezione. The whole area, later transformed by the urbanization plan for Roma Capitale and by the layout for the new Sallustiano district, was almost entirely occupied by the Villa Ludovisi defined by Stendhal as “one of the most beautiful things in the world“.

Built between 1928 and 1932 as the headquarters of the Ministry of Corporations, the Palace was born from the aesthetic intuition of two leading figures on the Italian architectural scene of those years, Marcello Piacentini and Giuseppe Vaccaro.

Passing the large bronze door, the visit will allow you to discover a treasure chest of works of art, from the imposing central staircase to the Hall of Honor, where the seven large tapestries by Ferruccio Ferrazzi dominate the scene

After the Minister’s antechamber, the Parlamentino and Giulio Rosso’s Sala del Mappamondo, you will descend via a large spiral staircase to reach the underground anti-gas bunker.

Everything is a complete expression of the 20th century, within an artistic and cultural movement characterized by a return to the figurative and to the great Roman tradition.

Corsica, Milan

The Ikeda Center is the result of the conservative restoration project of the Cascina della Guardia di Sopra, one of the oldest and most important historical examples of buildings with a rural imprint in the South West of Milan.

At the end of the 18th century, the old 16th-century farmhouse became a large 4-hectare company, owned by the Sforzas, the Viscontis, the Fathers of San Simpliciano, up to the Municipality of Corsico, which acquired it in 1975.

The farmhouse was recovered, in collaboration with the Superintendence of Milan, according to rigorous philological restoration criteria which allow us to appreciate the different historical stratifications of the building and the reconstructions of the missing bodies.

Located in the heart of old Milan, defined in the seventeenth century as the “Contrada del prestino dei Bossi”, Palazzo Clerici belonged to one of the oldest historical families of the Milanese aristocracy, the Visconti family of the Consignori di Somma.

The route will lead through the rooms on the noble floor: the Ballroom (the hall is two floors high), the Stucchi Gallery, the Paintings Gallery, the Tiepolo Gallery (“only” 22 meters long) and the Hall of Mirrors with relative anteroom, reliving the glories of the golden age of the Milanese nobility, thanks to the generosity of ISPI, the Institute for International Political Studies, which has restored and preserved Palazzo Clerici since 1940 to bring it back to its former glory .

Palazzo Marino is located in the historic center of Milan, in the nineteenth-century monumental area after the unification of Italy given by the new Piazza del Duomo, the Galleria Vittorio Emanuele and Piazza della Scala.

The visit will allow you to quickly retrace the entire history of the building and of those who wanted it, starting from its being the first Milanese building with a facade completely covered in stone with architectural and artistic elements. We will visit, in sequence, the Sala Alessi, the Sala Marra, the Sala Consiliare, the Sala dell’Orologio where the Olympic flags are displayed, the Sala della Giunta, to then return again to Piazza della Scala.

Like an imposing building surrounded by fields and embankments, at the confluence of the River Reno with its tributary Samoggia, Palazzo Zambeccari – also known as Palazzo del Conte – stands in the Bolognese plain. The structure, dating back to the mid-sixteenth century, is surrounded by trees, arranged over three floors with a rectangular plan with four corner towers.

Inside it will be possible to admire the rich frescoes on the ceilings and discover the history of a place which, during the twentieth century, was also a refuge for abandoned children taken in by Father Marella.

The 19th-century building of the Bank of Italy, on via dell’Oriuolo, is the most representative of the three nuclei that make up the entire financial complex, the southern front of which overlooks Borgo degli Albizi.

The visit will start from the large atrium of the Palazzo, characterized by an imposing neo-Renaissance-style coffered wooden ceiling supported by four columns in pietra serena, and then go along the monumental elliptical staircase – Cipolla’s masterpiece – characterized by the ascending dynamism of the helical rampants, strongly accentuated by the light that falls from the large skylight above.

On the two upper floors it will be possible to admire the furnishings and decorations by Girolamo Magnani and Luigi Busi and we will have the opportunity to visit various rooms, including the hall for shareholders’ meetings, the office of the director of the headquarters, the hall of the regency council and the Assembly Hall.

Fiesole

Villa Schifanoia stands in an enchanted corner of the Fiesole hill, a particularly happy glimpse of the Fiesole hill, a place of relaxation par excellence, defined Schifanoia, from the expression “dodge, avoid boredom”.

Surrounded by a luxuriant Italian garden on three levels, the 15th-century villa was purchased in 1986 by the Italian State to allow it to be used by the European University Institute (EUI), of which it is still one of the locations.

The visit will cover the formal gardens, the chapel and the interior, where you will enter areas not accessible to the public, including the main hall and the former library with its sixteenth-century Spanish-made wooden ceiling. Finally, visit the loggia on the upper floor (called Sala Belvedere).

Campi Bisenzio

The Villa is located in Campi Bisenzio at the confluence of the Bisenzio river and the Marina torrent (hence the other name by which it is known “alla Marina”). Here the fertile Florentine plain, starting from the mid-fifteenth century, attracted the attention and money of the city’s influential families, favoring the conversion of ancient medieval palaces into large villas/farms to guarantee agricultural production and the possibility of spending summers outside the city.

Starting from the monumental lemon house, the visit will lead through the gardens and frescoed rooms on the ground floor, meeting the history of the families that have followed one another, in particular that of the Hispanic-Florentine Ramirez de Montalvo.

Through the loggias and the internal garden you will reach the noble chapel, an oratory built in the eighteenth century where it will be possible to see the tomb of Eng. Felice Matteucci, the Italian inventor of the internal combustion engine (1854) who was the owner and lived in the villa together with his wife Giulia, the last of the Ramirez de Montalvo family.

The Naples Academy of Fine Arts is one of the oldest and most prestigious in Italy, founded by Charles of Bourbon in 1752 with the specific intention of “educating” young aspiring artists who, from the mid-eighteenth century to today, represent a fundamental for the study of the arts and on the arts in Naples and in southern Italy.

The visit will lead to the discovery of the work that takes place in the sculpture, painting, stagecraft, engraving and new art technologies (NTA) workshops. We will visit the Sala Palizzi, with 120 works donated by the artist in 1898, and the Pinacoteca.

The works in the museum concern different historical periods, with a prevalence of those performed by the students of the Academy themselves, during the nineteenth century. We will continue to discover the Library dedicated to the memory of Anna Caputi, its historic curator, with about 30,000 volumes of which about 1,000 are ancient.

Pozzuoli

The so-called “Livia” villa is located on privately owned land, now used as an event hall.

The domus is located in a panoramic position on the Starza ridge near the Via Domiziana and, in the vicinity, there are still traces of important monuments: the stadium of Antoninus Pius, the two amphitheatres, the necropolis areas. A construction from the early 1900s rests on the remains of the ground floor of the Roman structure.

The itinerary will start from the garden outside the Villa, to continue along the corridor close to the perimeter walls, cross the exedra hall, with mosaic floors and walls covered with frescoes and polychrome marbles. Finally, you reach the atrium, the central body of the villa, the panoramic terrace, to arrive at the exit through the upper floor of the modern farmhouse from the early 1900s resting on the ruins.

Bacoli

The amphitheater of Cuma is one of the oldest examples of amphitheater in Campania, located just outside the archaeological area, where you can find the Sibyl’s cave and the ancient Greek settlement.

Built between the 2nd and 1st century BC, as one of the first “stable” amphitheatres in the region, it stands in a strategic position, at the confluence of two road layouts that connected one of the oldest colonies of Magna Graecia with the other centers of the Phlegrean area .

The visit will lead to a largely unexplored area, today a very green place, not very archaeological, almost bucolic, occupied by vegetable gardens and orchards, which adheres to the transformation of the spaces that took place in the moment of transition from the classical to the medieval age.

