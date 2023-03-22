Last March 13 met a failed of the Superior Court of Magdalenawhere I know ordered at curatorships of Santa Marta refrain from issuing new building permitsuntil the stability of the beach of the salguero sector, seeking to counteract coastal erosion in the area, without presenting geological studies, oceanographic or other related data that would make it possible to determine the real causes of this phenomenon. This puts at risk 30% of the annual building activity of Santa Martahe dream of 1,600 families of have housing and more than 7,000 new jobs in the short term, how do you assure it Javier Quinteromanager of Camacol Magdalena.

In the studies provided in this popular action, there is no one that determines that the cause that originated the coastal erosion effect was the urban development of the sector or the execution of real estate projectsand the different competent entities and incidents in the region explained to the authorities that the cause of said erosion is derived from environmental phenomena such as climate change, the drought of rivers due to lack of rain that affects the contribution of sand to the sea, and the marine-coastal dynamics, therefore, according to Quintero, the ruling regarding the suspension of construction licenses without these probative elements is surprising.

At risk 30% of the annual building activity of the city of Santa Marta

The implications of this ruling are disastrous not only for the sector constructr, but also for employment and development in the region. Magdalena Camacol estimates that the building activity in the salguero sector represents 30% of the annual real estate investment from the city of Santa Marta, so the affectation would be important. In addition, access to housing for 1,600 families in the short term is put at risk, as well as investments in the order of $700 billion pesos, which represents 7,000 new jobs in the short term and the tax collection that allows investments. from the public sector.

“At Camacol we have always been champions in the country of sustainable construction and respectful care for ecological habitats and structures. That is why we call on the administration to accelerate the investments announced and that have the endorsement of the district council focused on the recovery of the beach in the Salguero sector, in order to mitigate the effects on the inhabitants of the sector,” says Javier Quintero, manager of Camacol Magdalena.

Legal uncertainty and POT

The investment climate for the sector, the promotion of projects and the supply of formal housing depend primarily on legal certainty in the sector. In this regard, in the year 2000 the first Land Management Plan for him Tourist, Cultural and Historical District of Santa Martawhich was regulated by Resolution 131 of 2009. Through these planning instruments, the land was enabled to encourage urban, legal and planned development of this important sector of the city.

It is for this reason that currently the POT It is the road map that the Urban Curators as individuals who fulfill a public function, when studying, processing and issuing the respective urban planning licenses of the Salguero sector, which are planning instruments that enable the development of this land.

Likewise, through agreement 011 of October 16, 2020, the new Land Management Plan for the city of Santa Marta, called “POT 500 years” 2020-2032, which had prior environmental agreement signed with the Dadsa by means of act 003 of April 25, and also agreed with the Regional Autonomous Corporation of Magdalena approved by Resolution Number 4747 of October 25, 2019 and in which the areas in risk condition and the areas in condition of threat of the District of Santa Martaaffectation that has its support in the Technical Documents Supports (DTS) of the referred POT, this plan began its review in 2012.

This means that the city had eight years of document analysis, preparation of studies, citizen participation tables, invested public resources and the result: the Salguero area was enabled for real estate development, therefore, these are not improvised decisions, on the contrary, they implied a high economic cost for the city, time and studies to guarantee the quality of life of the inhabitants of the territory, the investment of construction companies and families that with great effort invest in the dream of having their own home and to guarantee legal security, typical of the Social States of Law, elements that were unknown by the ruling handed down.

“From the Regional Chamber of Construction of Magdalena we will advance in union management to generate legal and legal actions that allow promoting responsible and sustainable urban development in the city of Santa Marta and the department of Magdalena, contributing to the reduction of the housing deficit and promote employment for the Samarios”, concluded Javier Quintero.