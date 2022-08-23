BELLUNO. Season over for the Coca Alta chairlift on the Nevegal. An unpredictable technical failure with the normal maintenance and testing operations at the lubrication system of the station upstream of the second section had forced the technicians of the Nevegal 2021 company to close the second section of the chairlift already on Sunday morning to assess the damage. There were no dangers for users, but there was a risk of further damaging the system.

In the evening it became clear that the situation was serious. «We worked on the mountain station all day», explains the president of Nevegal 2021, Alessandro Molin, «we had to understand the extent of the damage and above all evaluate the possible solutions for restoring the plant operation. Unfortunately, with the assistance of Leitner technicians, we understood that at least ten days will have to pass to repair the damage ».

REGRET

A mockery, given the week that began yesterday, which promises to be in splendid weather in the Belluno mountains. “Given the situation, we can say that the second section will never reopen,” continues Molin. «A pump that allows you to lubricate the gears has blocked, not even the sensor that indicates any malfunctions has worked. We are already dismantling everything ».

The materials will be sent to a specialized workshop for repairs. Fortunately, the gears are available in the company and the times for the arrangement will not be very long. The winter season is not at risk.

“But it is a great pity, Sunday should have been the perfect day: sun, lots of people in the square, numerous events all over the Colle”, continues Molin. «We could have made a record of passes, as well as obviously giving a service to the many people who had reached Nevegal». And then there is the economic question, because it will take tens of thousands of euros to put the second section of the chairlift back into operation.

RECORD SEASON

Meanwhile, the summer went very well on the Nevegal. “In July we didn’t miss a single weekend thanks to exceptional weather, with an average of 250 people a day using the plant. In August we reached peaks of 350-400 users ». It was mainly hikers who did not feel like reaching the ridges on foot. Fewer the bikers, also because the second mtb track was opened on August 4th, but still attracted a good number of enthusiasts.

Both tracks develop in the lower part of the Colle and are therefore reachable through the first section of the chairlift: yesterday morning there was a group of about twenty boys having fun with their mountain bikes, and they will be able to continue to do so until the end of the season. .

THE WINTER

The focus now shifts to the winter season, which will still be under the Nevegal 2021 license plate pending the tender for the acquisition of the plants which should be released in the autumn. “The pre-sale of seasonal ski passes will start from 15 November”, concludes Molin. “We don’t have prices yet, but some increases will be inevitable given the rise in electricity prices.” The tracks available will always be Coca Alta and Bassa, Raccordo, Campo Scuola, Erte high and low. In September, a major maintenance on the pump room is planned, to improve the snow-making system and guarantee a winter of skiing on the Colle starting from December.