Failure to purify waste water, farm seized – Calabria

(ANSA) – SIMERI, MAY 09 – A herd of cattle, sheep, goats and pigs was seized in Simeri Crichi during a control activity by the Soverato Coast Guard together with the carabinieri of the Catanzaro Forestry Station. The checks revealed that the company did not have the single environmental authorisation. Furthermore, several anomalies would have been detected. Among the most serious, according to the investigators, was the failure to purify part of the wastewater produced by the farm, which was discharged onto land outside the settlement fence and then flowed into a surface water collection channel. The collection and uncontrolled deposit of manure left directly on the ground and the collection and deposit of waste, including some of a dangerous nature, were also found, without any precautions being taken to avoid soil and groundwater pollution. underlying.



For these shortcomings, the entire company was seized and the owner reported to the judicial authorities for the crime of illegal management of waste and pollution of surface and subsoil waters.



All the animals, about forty in total, were temporarily hospitalized in another facility since the ASP veterinary doctors declared the site unsuitable, from a hygienic-sanitary point of view, to host them. (HANDLE).

