According to the Public Security Bureau of Tongxiang City, Jiaxing, Zhejiang Province: On October 2, 2022, 2 people with positive infection of Tongxiang New Coronary Pneumonia from outside the province were found in Tongxiang (Sun Mou and Wang Moumou, who have been criminally filed).

During the investigation, the police found that the person in charge of the Puyuan Logistics Park, Puyuan Oldford Supermarket (No. 1503, Lianyue Road, Puyuan Town) and other places in charge and directly responsible personnel did not strictly implement the relevant regulations on epidemic prevention and control, and did not carry out the sweeping of the personnel entering the place. Code, temperature measurement, code verification and other prevention and control measures, suspected of refusing to implement decisions and orders under the state of emergency. The Tongxiang Municipal Public Security Bureau has investigated the relevant units and pursued legal responsibilities in accordance with the law.

Police remind: the current epidemic situation is repeated, all units and owners must strictly implement the main responsibility of epidemic prevention and strictly implement various epidemic prevention measures. For all kinds of illegal and criminal acts that violate the epidemic prevention regulations, the police will strictly investigate and deal with them in accordance with the law.

