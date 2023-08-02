Home » Fair trade, applications for facilitation from 4 September
News

by admin
Contributions of up to 10,000 euros for businesses

The Ministry of Business and Made in Italy is making 800,000 euros available to support companies which, in the context of supply contracts to public administrations, use commercial products fair and supportive.

The concessions, which will be granted on the basis of an over the counter evaluation procedure, consist of a refund of up to 15% of the higher costs incurred for the supply of fair trade products. The non-repayable contribution cannot in any case exceed 10,000 euros for each beneficiary.

Expenses incurred for the purchase of raw materials, semi-finished products and consumables, the costs of which are determined on the basis of the invoice amounts, are eligible for the subsidies.

The requests they can be presented from 4 to 11 September 2023 by companies awarded tenders with public administrations.

The desk for submitting applications will be managed by Invitalia on behalf of the Ministry.

