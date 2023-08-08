Fairground area is to become greener from 2024

The (political) debate that has been going on for days about moving the Urfahranermarkt to the ÖBB area on Heizhausstraße is as good as over. The no from the SPÖ, ÖVP and FPÖ prevents any political majority for the proposal that came from Linz+.

more on the subject

Linz

Fairground: “Relocation is not an issue”

LINZ. For Mayor Klaus Luger (SP) and City Councilor Doris Lang-Mayerhofer (VP), the Linz+ proposal to move the fair to Heizhausstraße …

Fairground: “Relocation is not an issue”

However, the discussion about when there will finally be visible signs of a redesign of the largely asphalted fairgrounds has not ended. Many years have passed since the first initiatives – the Facebook page “Linz wants a bathing bay” (author Lorenz Potocnik) dates from October 2016.

As is well known, the bathing bay, which in the plans of the architecture collective GUT has become a water bay over the years, does not play it for financial reasons. The repeatedly revised plans of the Linz team of architects now envisage a green park at this point, seating steps to the Danube and “a green band” through the area are intended to create a space for deceleration and relaxation.

“The implementation of the other elements is out of the question,” says a broadcast from planning city councilor Dietmar Prammer (SP). “The start of construction is scheduled for next year.”

Unsealing, new trees

The first unsealing should take place in the summer of 2024, and additional trees will be planted in the fall, Prammer announced. Before that, financing for the project had to be negotiated in the municipal budget.

It remains to be seen how much money the city of Linz will finally take into its hands. Originally, 2.7 million euros were budgeted for making the area more attractive. Time and again, three million euros were mentioned as the project sum. It is also not yet clear how many of the measures envisaged in the revised draft by the architecture collective GUT can be implemented.

It is clear to Prammer that the use of the area as an event site will not be shaken. “The fair has been part of the identity of the Urfahr district for more than 200 years.”

“Compatible with events”

City Councilor Michael Raml (FP) wants to “do his utmost” to ensure that Prammer’s schedule is kept and that “Linzer will in any case have a nicer and busier fairground in the coming year”. For Raml, however, it is essential that the new greenery is compatible with events of all kinds. He would like more activities on the site and renewed his suggestion of a winter village with an ice skating rink, restaurants, concerts and Christmas tree sales in the cold season.

“Get into action”

City Councilor Eva Schobesberger (Greens) also considers Prammer’s announcement to be gratifying, but it would be important that “we finally get to work now”. There are still no concrete plans – half a year after the announcement that the area should be unsealed and greened in place of the water bay, which was rated as too expensive.

“An Alibi Plot”

VP parliamentary group leader Michaela Sommer speaks of an alibi action. A hasty shot is useless, creating a little meadow and planting a few trees is not enough. Rather, what is needed is a sensible solution for the entire area, which is then actually implemented. There have already been enough announcements.

How high the investment in the redesign will ultimately depend on what is implemented, Sommer does not want to set any limits in advance. Addendum: “You can always make compromises if necessary.”

ePaper

Read the e-paper now!

Read the daily updated ePaper edition of the OÖNachrichten – now flip through it digitally!

to the epaper

info By clicking on the icon you add the keyword to your topics.

info Click on the icon to open your “my topics” page. You have saved from 15 tags and need to remove tags.

info Click on the icon to remove the keyword from your topics.

Add the theme to your themes.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

