A decisive support to conquer foreign markets. Available to micro, small and medium-sized enterprises as well as to the third sector bodies of Emilia-Romagna non-repayable loans for 7 million euros to support projects capable of facilitating access to new markets and new sales channels, especially digital ones, strengthening the function of foreign trade.

This with new measures put in place by Region per diversify international markets and strengthen the propensity to export of the Emilia-Romagna production system.

The regional council has approved a special notice which will go right to support export promotion projects, through participation in trade fairs and promotional events, abroad and in Italy, of international importance, both face-to-face and virtual. The regional contribution, which used European resources ERDF 2021-2027he was born in 70% of the project costs up to a maximum of 25 thousand euros.

“Regional policies to support internationalization – explains the regional councilor for economic development and employment, Vincenzo Colla– point to attract investment, to consolidate relationships and support initiatives to promote businesses and supply chains. The exports of Emilia-Romagna companies have resisted in recent years despite the difficulties caused first by the pandemic and then by the war in Ukraine. It is from there that we must start again and invest to create new opportunities”.

The notice

The measure has among the objectives: to facilitate access to new outlet markets and/or to consolidate the presence on markets in which companies have already implemented interventions; increase awareness and use of digital channels for promotion and sales, strengthening the export capacity of companies; produce direct and indirect employment effects, and positive effects on the territory in terms of economic impact. Among the requirements of the projects, for a minimum value of 10 thousand eurosthat of provide for participation in one or more exhibitions or promotional events in Italy o all’estero.

The eligible expenses

Expenses for direct participation are also eligible for fairs in Italy (only if qualified as international) or abroad as well as participation in promotional events organized by third parties (such as B2B, tastings, fashion shows, conferences with exhibitors, etc.).

Applications must be submitted on the IT platform Sfinge as early as this month of March: expenses incurred from 1 January 2023 are eligible, except for advances for exhibition spaces.

