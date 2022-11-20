Wonderland Zhangjiajie Peak fans all over the world

The first Hunan Tourism Development Conference opens in Zhangjiajie

Ban Ki-moon delivered a written congratulatory speech Zhang Qingwei announced the opening Hu Heping Mao Weiming delivered a speech Li Weiwei attended

Huasheng Online, November 19th (all-media reporter Deng Jingjing, Sun Minjian, Huang Han) Zhangjiajie in the early winter is full of dyed forests, like a poem and a picture. On the evening of the 19th, the opening ceremony of the first Hunan Tourism Development Conference and Cultural Tourism Promotion Conference was held in Zhangjiajie City. Ban Ki-moon, the eighth Secretary-General of the United Nations, delivered a written message of congratulations. Zhang Qingwei, Secretary of the Provincial Party Committee and Director of the Standing Committee of the Provincial People’s Congress, attended and announced the opening. Secretary of the Party Leadership Group and Minister of the Ministry of Culture and Tourism Hu Heping, Deputy Secretary of the Provincial Party Committee and Governor Mao Weiming attended and delivered speeches. Li Weiwei, chairman of the Provincial Political Consultative Conference, attended the meeting.

On the evening of November 19, the opening ceremony of the first Hunan Tourism Development Conference and Cultural Tourism Promotion Conference was held in Zhangjiajie City. Zhang Qingwei announced the opening.

Meng Qinghai, full-time vice chairman and secretary of the Secretariat of the China Association for Science and Technology, Chen Yin, secretary of the party committee and chairman of China Tourism Group, and provincial leaders Li Dianxun, Wu Guiying, Xie Weijiang, Wei Jianfeng, Yang Haodong, Liu Lianyu, and Qin Guowen attended the meeting.

In his congratulatory message, Ban Ki-moon expressed his warm congratulations on the opening of the first Hunan Tourism Development Conference and best wishes to Zhangjiajie City, the host city of the conference. He said that Zhangjiajie’s beautiful scenery and out-of-print beauty make people linger and forget to return. The three thousand strange peaks and eight hundred beautiful waters make people fascinated and intoxicated, and their admiration is beyond words. At present, the impact of the epidemic is still in the world. The Hunan Provincial Party Committee and the Provincial Government held the first Hunan Tourism Development Conference in Zhangjiajie, which fully demonstrated the strong confidence and great energy to overcome the epidemic. I hope that the tourism industry in Hunan Province will recover and develop vigorously, and I look forward to gathering with tourists and friends from all over the world in Zhangjiajie again.

On the evening of November 19, the opening ceremony of the first Hunan Tourism Development Conference and Cultural Tourism Promotion Conference was held in Zhangjiajie City. Hu Heping delivered a speech.

In his speech, Hu Heping said that in recent years, Hunan Provincial Party Committee and Provincial Government have adhered to the guidance of Xi Jinping Thought on Socialism with Chinese Characteristics for a New Era, promoted significant progress in cultural and tourism work, and made important contributions to promoting high-quality economic and social development. Forging ahead on a new journey, we must thoroughly study and implement the spirit of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, adhere to tourism for the people and benefit the people, accelerate the development of mass tourism, smart tourism, and green tourism, advocate civilized tourism, promote the deep integration of cultural and tourism development, and coordinate the promotion of epidemic prevention and control. Control and tourism recovery and development. It is hoped that Hunan will take this conference as an opportunity to sort out, excavate, develop and enrich tourism resources, launch more high-quality tourism products with connotations, characteristics and tastes, and promote the development of Hunan tourism to a new level, towards the goal of building a world tourism destination Steady progress.

On the evening of November 19, the opening ceremony of the first Hunan Tourism Development Conference and Cultural Tourism Promotion Conference was held in Zhangjiajie City. Mao Weiming delivered a speech.

In his speech, Mao Weiming quoted “towards the blue sea and twilight to Cangwu”, “if you don’t go to Xiaoxiang, there is no poetry”, “the mountains and rivers must be praised by literati” to introduce Hunan’s ancient colors, red and green to form a painting. Hunan has a long cultural heritage, continuous red, and magnificent mountains and rivers. Mao Weiming said that we will take this conference as an opportunity to actively promote and promote Hunan, deepen global tourism, make Hunan a desirable “poetry and distant place”, make tourism a happy industry that enriches the people and strengthen the province, and transform green water and green mountains For gold and silver. Sincerely welcome everyone to enter Hunan, feel Hunan, embrace Hunan, share the feast of Hunan tourism development, and create a better tomorrow for win-win cooperation.

On the evening of November 19th, the opening ceremony and cultural tourism promotion meeting "Wonderland Zhangjiajie" performance scene.

At the opening ceremony and cultural tourism promotion meeting, the Hunan tourism promotional slogan “Sanxiang and Four Waters meet in Hunan” and a new tourism image logo were released. The China Association for Science and Technology awarded Zhangjiajie a “Pilot City for Popular Science and Research”, and Zhangjiajie City was used for cultural tourism. Promotion, held a “Wonderland Zhangjiajie” performance.

On the afternoon of November 19th, Zhang Qingwei observed in the Tourism Commodities Industrial Park.

On the afternoon of November 19th, Zhang Qingwei observed in the Tourism Commodities Industrial Park.

On the afternoon of November 19th, Zhang Qingwei observed at the Seventy-two Strange Building in Zhangjiajie.

On the afternoon of November 19th, Zhang Qingwei observed at the Zhangjiajie Expressway East Exit Store of the Zhangjiajie People's Government Tourist Center.

Before the meeting, Zhang Qingwei and Mao Weiming respectively led teams to the Tourism Commodities Industrial Park, Zhangjiajie Seventy-two Strange Buildings, Zhangjiajie City People’s Government Visitor Center Changzhang Expressway East Exit Store, Zhangjiajie B&B Demonstration Site Zishan Manju and other places to observe and emulate.

On the afternoon of November 19th, Mao Weiming visited Zhangjiajie Tourism Commodities Industrial Park.

On the afternoon of November 19th, Mao Weiming observed at the Seventy-two Strange Building in Zhangjiajie.

The conference was sponsored by the Provincial Party Committee and the Provincial Government, and undertaken by the Zhangjiajie Municipal Party Committee and Municipal Government, and the Provincial Department of Culture and Tourism. The conference carefully designed the three main activities of the opening ceremony and cultural tourism promotion meeting, cultural tourism project observation and Hunan Tourism Industry Development Promotion Conference, as well as the 2022 China Tourism Summit Forum, the first Hunan Intangible Cultural Heritage Expo, and the Hunan Cultural Tourism Industry Investment and Financing Conference. Supporting activities.