Huasheng Online News on November 19th (Provincial direct publicity and cultural units support the front team of the Tourism Development Conference Ding Pengzhi) On November 19th, the opening ceremony of the first Hunan Tourism Development Conference and the Cultural Tourism Promotion Conference released the promotional slogan of Hunan’s tourism image “Sanxiang, Four “Water Meet Hunan” and the new tourism image logo (LOGO).

In order to accurately position the image of Hunan tourism and enhance the popularity and reputation of Hunan tourism, in January this year, the Office of the Organizing Committee of the First Hunan Tourism Development Conference (Provincial Department of Culture and Tourism) publicly solicited works from the public, and a total of Hunan tourism image promotion slogans were received. There were 19,619 manuscripts, and 871 valid manuscripts for the Hunan Tourism Image Logo (LOGO). After expert review and extensive solicitation of opinions, the promotional slogan of Hunan’s tourism image was determined as “Three Xiangs and Four Waters Meet in Hunan”.

The tourism image promotion slogan of “Sanxiang and four rivers meet in Hunan” has written the wind of the land of Hunan for thousands of years, the unique geographical features of the vast Dongting and Hunan, Zi, Yuan, and Li “one lake and four waters”, and “Lixiang, Xiaoxiang , Steaming Hunan” long-standing regional culture. It has written the thousand-year-old elegance of the land of Huxiang, but the rich “antique” of Chu’s talents, its prosperity, its millennium-year-old schools, and its endless strings of songs; ;Wrote the century-old ode to the land of Hunan, the fiery “red” of “dare to make sacrifices, dare to teach the sun and the moon to change the sky”; It also writes new achievements in the high-quality development of Hunan’s cultural tourism industry in the new era over the past ten years.

The Hunan tourism image logo (LOGO) has distinctive Hunan characteristics, concise and lively graphics, and rich and vivid meanings. It takes “one lake and four waters, hibiscus blooming, four colors blooming, and a beautiful Hunan” as the core of its creation, and it is in line with the tourism image promotion slogan “Three The connotation of the temperament and connotation of “Xiangsi Water Meet Hunan” fits very well. The four-color surrounding arc not only represents the ancient colors, green, red, and night of Hunan, but also represents the convergence of the four rivers of Hunan, Zi, Yuan, and Li in Dongting Lake, showing the ecological beauty, cultural tourism, and charm of Sanxiang. The most representative Hunan regional style, surrounded by arc-shaped composition resembles hibiscus blossoms, implying that the hospitable Hunan people invite tourists from all over the world to visit Hunan.

Refining Hunan’s tourism image propaganda slogan and tourism image logo (LOGO) is a concrete measure to study and implement the spirit of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, insist on using culture to shape tourism, use tourism to promote culture, and promote the deep integration of culture and tourism. It is a good way to talk about Hunan. Cultural tourism stories, spreading the brand of Hunan cultural tourism, and highlighting the realistic needs of Hunan’s beautiful scenery, long-standing culture, spiritual temperament, and bright prospects.