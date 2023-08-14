faith and trust

TOÑO’S COLUMN

By Fr. Toño Parra Segura [email protected]

The miracle of the multiplication of the loaves of the previous Sunday fulfilled all the doubtful expectations of the apostles who, in order to get out of trouble, wanted to send the people away. After satiating the people, Jesus leaves, he wants to find rest in solitary prayer and he also wants to flee from the popular enthusiasm that wanted to make him king by acclamation and while He is moving away, the sudden storm very typical in the Lake occurs due to the proximity and situation from the neighboring mountains.

Also in the Old Testament both Elijah and Moses had difficulties recognizing God; neither did the Jews recognize the presence of God in Jesus of Nazareth because this did not fit into their prefabricated mental categories.

On this 19th Sunday of the Year, Elijah and the Apostles recognized him after the test of fear. Elijah recognized him through the gentle breeze and his disciples after he had calmed down a violent storm.

Recognizing the real Jesus, not the ghosts, can be done either in the soft murmur of intimate prayer or in the whirlwind of noises and storms that today stun the believer’s life. Today we are told about fear and trust, about the knowledge of God and the deformation of him. The message asks us what kind of faith is ours? Is it that of ghosts or do we lean on Him in times of trial and spiritual storm?

Today the ghosts are more refined by journalists who without any scruple desecrate the most heartfelt traditions of all Christianity. The serious figure of Jesus at the Last Supper, replaced by a model without conscience or morals and some ecstatic politicians on the uncovered back of the sale of meat. When the accusers of the adulterous woman heard Christ’s phrase: “Let the one without sin cast the first stone at her”, the first to flee were the dirty old men who suddenly after having been with her, wanted to kill her with their consent of Jesus.

What kind of questions would the male protagonists of the latest and advanced modernity be asking him in this last morbid dinner?

Jesus says to his own: “especially Peter:” Distrustful, how little faith you have! Our faith in Jesus Christ must be like a rock of safety against all the modern ghosts of the presentation of Jesus. Normally the crises, the fears, the desertions always have ignorance of Jesus as a backdrop.

There is a lack of knowledge of Jesus that is a rejection and this is neither new nor scandalous for the Church of Peter, which is the Church of Jesus Christ.

There will come a day like the end of the crucifixion of the Lord in which his most daring enemies will have to repeat the phrase of his defeat: “Truly this was the Son of God.”

The Gospel is so important that today the signs, images and traditions are considered from different points of view: Marxist, psychoanalyst, materialist and thus turn Jesus and his signs into ghosts, something unreal, unconscious and absurd. The essence of Christianity “is to be able to confess under the motion of the Holy Spirit that Jesus is God” (1Cor.12,3). Those who know Jesus have nothing to fear, even if they drink water like Peter the impetuous for seeking closeness to him. Trust and faith are the best spiritual remedy against the fear that surrounds us.