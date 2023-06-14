faith in the redemption in Formula 1 after the glories of Le Mans

F1 – A Le Mans he found full smiles. Ferrari would now like to transfer this full of enthusiasm for the glories of the 24 hours recently filed into its performances in the circus of the Formula 1. The managing director Benedetto Vigna intones the chorus of hope: “we will always invest in the sector – he said – to Tuttosport – both in Formula 1 and in the World Endurance Championship, because we recognize the abundance of technologies that we can pass from the track to street”.

Vigna says he is confident that even in the world of Formula 1 Ferrari will be able to find the right pace, leaving all adversity behind: “sport is of immense importance to us – he says – racing has always been rooted in our company’s DNA, our goal is to constantly improve and build a car every year that is better than the previous ones, and this applies to every area of ​​the racing branch”.

Confident of a comeback in Formula 1 is also the president John Elkann who, in a letter sent to all Ferrari employees in which he expressed his congratulations on the excellent result at Le Mans, stated: “courage is the humility of improve and improve continuously”. Now it remains to be seen whether the Canadian Grand Prix will already be an opportunity to raise one’s head.