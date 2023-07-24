“Faithful to the job”… LG Electronics puts the future on home appliances (H&A)

H&A business division starts large-scale recruitment of experienced workers

Target to more than double existing sales by 2030

▲ Joo-Wan Jo, CEO of LG Electronics, is announcing business strategies at the ‘LG Electronics mid- to long-term future vision and business strategy presentation’ held at LG Science Park in Magok, Gangseo-gu, Seoul on the 12th. Reporter Cho Hyeon-ho hunho@

LG Electronics is recruiting a large number of personnel at the H&A (Home Appliances) Business Headquarters. As the home appliance business serves as a cash cow for LG Electronics, it is interpreted as a strategy to further increase profitability by using it as a future growth engine.

On the 24th, LG Electronics posted a large-scale H&A division recruitment notice on the group’s official recruitment website, ‘LG Careers’. The H&A division is a field that has successfully turned around (conversion) as sales of high-efficiency products such as dehumidifiers and air conditioners increased.

Recruitment areas include △smart solution planning/strategy △recruitment of voice recognition software developers △R&D partnership strategy/planning/alliance R&D, production quality, product planning, etc. in 11 areas. This recruitment announcement is interpreted as the reinforcement of professional manpower to realize the goal of ‘sales of 100 trillion won, a leap forward as a smart life solution company’ that LG Electronics announced earlier. In particular, most of the hiring conditions were for those with more than 3 or 7 years of experience.

LG Electronics’ H&A division is the main character that led this year’s good performance. Despite the global economic downturn in the second quarter of this year, the company posted the highest-ever performance thanks to brisk sales of home appliances. Operating profit was KRW 892.7 billion, up 12.7% from the same period last year, and sales were KRW 19,998.8 billion, up 2.7%.

LG Electronics seems to have paid attention to the market trend in which the built-in home appliance market is rapidly growing due to the smart home introduction craze.

On the 11th, Ryu Jae-cheol, head of LG Electronics’ H&A business division, said, “It is one of the fastest-growing areas within the H&A division over the past five years.” In addition, he said, “We see the direction of LG Electronics’ smart home business as providing a total solution for everything that happens in the space of home.”

For a while, LG Electronics suffered from deteriorating profitability in its home appliance and TV businesses. However, after analyzing market trends, it targeted the market with premium products, and this year, it is making tangible results. The H&A division’s operating profit in the fourth quarter of last year was only 23.6 billion won, down 84.6% from the same period last year.

LG Electronics is expected to lay the foundation for a smart life solution company by focusing more on the home appliance market in the future. In fact, most of the investment of ’50 trillion won in all business units’ announced by LG Electronics on the 11th is in the H&A business headquarters. LG Electronics’ H&A business headquarters decided to build local infrastructure across all areas of air conditioning business in North America and Europe to expand the home and commercial HVAC business, which is one of the pillars of its B2B business. The H&A division plans to double its HVAC sales target by 2030.