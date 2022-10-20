Again the trick of the fake accident to steal gold and money from the elderly and lonely. An unscrupulous scammer telephoned an 80-year-old from Basiliano on Tuesday and told her that her niece, a girl in her twenties, had had an accident.

The criminal presented herself as a hospital employee and frightened the old woman by telling her that a lot of money was needed for treatment and, at the end of a long call, she had all the gold and 900 euros delivered in cash, bringing her made away from the unfortunate everything she had (for a value that, according to initial estimates, is around 5-6 thousand euros), including family memories.

The woman became aware of what had really happened a few hours later, when she received the phone call from her niece who, when asked about the alleged accident, fell from the clouds.

Another attempt took place, also on Tuesday, in Bressa di Campoformido, where a lady was contacted with the same excuse, but she cut it short by saying: “If my niece has problems, let her mother call me” and so the trap doesn’t is snapped.

But let us return to the case of Basiliano. The scammer phoned around 11.30 and kept the old woman on the phone for over half an hour, convincing her to scrape together every valuables she had in the house.

Initially, in fact, the eighty-year-old had said that he could hand over perhaps a thousand or two thousand euros and had been told that it was not enough, that he had to find other precious items.

Once the phone call was over, an unknown woman (brunette, small, not very tall) showed up at the door to collect money and jewelry.

“This scammer – said the old woman’s son – knew her niece’s name and also knew where the girl was on Tuesday morning.

I do not know how they manage to get hold of such information, even if it is not excluded that they get it from the long phone call, just by making the poor elderly speak or around the country: in fact I learned, unfortunately too late, that someone a few days ago he had noticed suspicious people in our street making videos on their cell phones.

The problem – continues the man who ran to his mother immediately after learning of the incident – is not so much the economic damage, but the fact that they leave the elderly devastated in the soul, with a feeling of helplessness and even the loss of some objects that, in the face of a limited economic value, instead have an enormous one from an emotional point of view.

This is the real damage and in fact I found my mom in tears. This is the most hateful side of these crimes. And, when they happen, it is right that people talk about it, that people know that people like that go around all the time in the countries.

So – he concludes -, those who have elderly parents tell them about these fraudulent techniques, warn them and urge them not to follow up on requests for money that come over the phone ».