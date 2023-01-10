VENZONE. “Here are the Carabinieri from Venzone: are you Signora Maria?” Mrs. Maria (her name is invented), 77 years old, immediately understood that something was not right, when on the afternoon of Monday 9 January she answered the home phone. On the other side of the line, a self-styled soldier, who invited the old woman to prepare cash and “even jewels, if she has any”, to arrive at a total value of 10,000 euros, necessary, according to the fake carabiniere, to repair who knows what combined damage from who knows what relative. The woman let the interlocutor speak, she took note of the requests and then, realizing that it was an attempt to scam, hung up the phone. But she didn’t let it go: one of the many, too many attempts to deceive vulnerable people that have been taking place for weeks in Friuli too becomes news because the woman has decided to present herself to the carabinieri (the real ones) at the Venzone station, denouncing what happened.

In the last period, the cases of scams, mostly attempted, have multiplied in the region, with the subjects affected always carefully chosen among the elderly and people more easily duped. The plot of the call is always similar: the interlocutor, posing as a member of the police force or a lawyer, reports on the telephone of a phantom accident in which a relative (often a son or grandson) was involved, asking for money in exchange to facilitate practices.