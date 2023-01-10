Home News Fake carabiniere calls an old woman: “Prepare 10 thousand euros”. She doesn’t fall for it and files a complaint
News

Fake carabiniere calls an old woman: “Prepare 10 thousand euros”. She doesn’t fall for it and files a complaint

by admin
Fake carabiniere calls an old woman: “Prepare 10 thousand euros”. She doesn’t fall for it and files a complaint

VENZONE. “Here are the Carabinieri from Venzone: are you Signora Maria?” Mrs. Maria (her name is invented), 77 years old, immediately understood that something was not right, when on the afternoon of Monday 9 January she answered the home phone. On the other side of the line, a self-styled soldier, who invited the old woman to prepare cash and “even jewels, if she has any”, to arrive at a total value of 10,000 euros, necessary, according to the fake carabiniere, to repair who knows what combined damage from who knows what relative. The woman let the interlocutor speak, she took note of the requests and then, realizing that it was an attempt to scam, hung up the phone. But she didn’t let it go: one of the many, too many attempts to deceive vulnerable people that have been taking place for weeks in Friuli too becomes news because the woman has decided to present herself to the carabinieri (the real ones) at the Venzone station, denouncing what happened.

In the last period, the cases of scams, mostly attempted, have multiplied in the region, with the subjects affected always carefully chosen among the elderly and people more easily duped. The plot of the call is always similar: the interlocutor, posing as a member of the police force or a lawyer, reports on the telephone of a phantom accident in which a relative (often a son or grandson) was involved, asking for money in exchange to facilitate practices.

See also  San Giorgio, decline of the former Pininfarina area: "Years of not very concrete requests"

You may also like

The 65 trillion urban investment debt is really...

Friday farewell to the runner Millo, “We will...

Appointments, the Government confirms Ruffini (Revenue) and Dal...

The Development Forum of the National Cultural Industry...

Appointments, hypothesis Roberto Alesse at Customs, Ruffini towards...

The Spring Festival is approaching, and the supply...

Conegliano, thugs set fire to the fourteenth-century walls

U.S. and Chinese generals: preparing for the Taiwan...

Migrants, Ocean Viking towards Ancona between six meters...

Tiannv’s Triumph on the West Bank – Tianjin...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy