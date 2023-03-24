“Through social networks and the media, we have received the supposed results of some polls of intention to vote for the Itagüí Mayor’s Office. They use our name and logo in the presentation”says the CNC.

“We report that the data presented is absolutely contrary to reality and is only intended to misinform public opinion. We regret that our name is used for this purpose, we are working to bring this matter to the attention of the relevant authorities,” the statement added.

In the survey, León Mario Bedoya appears leading the intention to vote in the municipality of Itagüí with about 35% of the total number of people who would have been surveyed, while none of the other candidates exceeded 10% of the votes.

Until now, León Mario Bedoya has not ruled on this false survey that circulates in the name of the CNC and some alleged WhatsApp chats in its name that ask to disclose the survey among the inhabitants of Itagüí, the so-called ‘Industrial Capital’ of the Aburrá Valley. The former mayor of Itagüí has ​​not spoken on the subject through his Twitter account, in which he has not published since March 15, where he shared an interview made by a Medellín newspaper.