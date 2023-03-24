Home News Fake CNC poll: Did you intend to favor León Mario Bedoya in Itagüí?
News

Fake CNC poll: Did you intend to favor León Mario Bedoya in Itagüí?

by admin
Fake CNC poll: Did you intend to favor León Mario Bedoya in Itagüí?

“Through social networks and the media, we have received the supposed results of some polls of intention to vote for the Itagüí Mayor’s Office. They use our name and logo in the presentation”says the CNC.

“We report that the data presented is absolutely contrary to reality and is only intended to misinform public opinion. We regret that our name is used for this purpose, we are working to bring this matter to the attention of the relevant authorities,” the statement added.

It may interest you: Million-dollar real estate scam in Itagüí, Antioquia leaves family homeless

In the survey, León Mario Bedoya appears leading the intention to vote in the municipality of Itagüí with about 35% of the total number of people who would have been surveyed, while none of the other candidates exceeded 10% of the votes.

Until now, León Mario Bedoya has not ruled on this false survey that circulates in the name of the CNC and some alleged WhatsApp chats in its name that ask to disclose the survey among the inhabitants of Itagüí, the so-called ‘Industrial Capital’ of the Aburrá Valley. The former mayor of Itagüí has ​​not spoken on the subject through his Twitter account, in which he has not published since March 15, where he shared an interview made by a Medellín newspaper.

See also  Tiktoker toured the most dangerous neighborhoods in Cali

You may also like

Circles: US authorities are investigating against CS and...

When Khadija Ben Qena described the Algerian President...

collect!Chengdu Tianfu International Airport Traffic Travel Guide is...

Twin-win certificates – twice the chance of a...

Use of photos of Japanese athletes in promotional...

Indefinite strike at the National University, La Paz,...

Klagenfurt Kreuzbergl: protest against housing project at the...

Why some politicians attack Štefan Hamran | Opinions...

The healing power of flowers

Jinan Municipal Government Portal Focuses on Jinan’s Proposal...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy