Foggia – They would have set up an organization capable of procuring false diplomas of specialized socio-medical and social-medical operator in Puglia and Campania, and certificates of length of service or knowledge of foreign languages, to have more points in public competitions. Up to 25,000 euros were paid to obtain the false titles to the “criminal association”, as the Guardia di Finanza defines it, which also allegedly included the former deputy Nicandro Marinacci (ex Fi, UDC and then Udeur), who was arrested and taken to prison.

