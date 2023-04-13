Home News Fake diplomatic passports: scammers convicted | News.at
The alleged mastermind from Bulgaria was sentenced to three years in prison, one of which was mandatory, for serious fraud and several document offences. His alleged accomplice received 27 months, six of them unconditionally. Both judgments are not final. The ten entrepreneurs who allegedly bought the passports in good faith and who are said to have been cheated have been acquitted.

