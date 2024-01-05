“Fake evidence” mobilizes the Midelt group

Sources from within the territorial community of the city of Midelt revealed that this community is living on a hot plate after the appearance of a group of documents and evidence that are suspected to be forged and illegal, related to the electrical connection.

According to data provided by the same sources to the electronic newspaper Hespress, the competent authorities are currently searching for the source of these documents and evidence that are suspected of being forged and illegal.

Many civil and human rights organizations in the city of Midelt called on the Public Prosecution Office to intervene in the matter and give its orders to the National Judicial Police Division in order to deepen the research and uncover all the circumstances of this case.

The same sources explained that administrative research is underway to count the number of certificates and documents on the shelves of the National Electricity Office in Midelt and in the Construction Department of the Midelt Community, to determine their dates and signatories, to investigate them and find out whether they are original and real or forged.

Sources from within the Midelt group, who did not wish to reveal their identity to the public, confirmed that the finger of blame is currently directed at one of the group’s employees. However, the investigations will determine whether he was involved or not or whether there are others involved with him, explaining that this case must be handled by the National Judicial Police Squad in order to deepen the research and reveal all those involved, in her words.

Other responsible sources suggested that the relevant administrative authority had sent a report to the Ministry of the Interior on this matter, adding that everyone is awaiting what will turn out in this case in the coming days, especially with the emergence of many voices demanding that the Public Prosecution Office open an investigation and give the file to the National Division.

Hespress tried to contact the head of the Midelt group in order to obtain a comment from him on the issue. However, his phone remained out of coverage. An official source within the same collective council majority explained that the administrative authorities are looking into this issue in order to uncover all violations related to the file, if they exist.

The same source added that the case is in the hands of the administrative authority and it has the right to refer the file to the relevant judicial authorities in order to deepen the investigation if they deem that there is a need for that, stressing that the communal council of the city of Midelt will be the first to denounce these violations if proven and demand that those involved be punished.

