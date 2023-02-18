[TheEpochTimesFebruary182023(comprehensivereportbyEpochTimesreporterZhangZhongyuan)ThenewsthatabrotherandsistercounterfeitedpapersandperiodicalstodefraudmoneyhasbeencirculatingontheInternetinmainlandChinaAccordingtotheanalysisthisreflectsthechaosinChineseacademiccirclesfromoneside

On February 14, The Paper published an article stating that recently (the specific time is unknown), the Beijing Shunyi District Court sentenced the sister and brother surnamed Yang to fixed-term imprisonment and fined for the crime of illegal business operations. Because of the seriousness of the circumstances, the older sister (hereinafter referred to as “Sister Yang”) was sentenced to 3 years and 8 months in prison and fined 2 million yuan (approximately 291,800 US dollars); A fine of 500,000 yuan (about 72,900 U.S. dollars) was imposed.

According to reports, the sister and brother surnamed Yang called agents to solicit papers from regular periodicals, and even printed counterfeit publications privately to carry out illegal business operations. In just four years (the specific time period is unknown), the so-called “agent distribution” of more than 100,000 papers made a profit of 18 million yuan (about 2.63 million U.S. dollars).

Different from the falsified papers and ghost-written papers disclosed in the past, the means of making money for the sister and brother surnamed Yang is to “publish” papers on behalf of clients. They defraud users of money by counterfeiting multiple journals, cloning counterfeit websites, and printing privately, making users think that “their own papers” have been published.

“Sister Yang”‘s alias on the Internet is “Editor Jia”, and together with “Brother Yang”, she successively summoned more than 20 netizens from all over the country to act as agents, pretending to be an editor and posting advertisements for manuscripts online, and falsely using “Grassroots Construction” and “Protective Engineering” as agents. 》 and other regular journal names, publish call for papers advertisements in groups on social platforms, sell low-cost and fast papers, and charge so-called “page fees” from those who want to publish papers, promising 100 yuan (about 14.59 US dollars) per page, Published in half a month and guaranteed to be nationally recognized.

“Sister Yang” is responsible for completing the receiving, typesetting, printing and other matters through the Internet, charging the customer’s layout fee, and then contacting the printing factory for typesetting and printing, and mailing to the agent or customer.

In order to meet the needs of customers who need online retrieval of papers, “Sister Yang” also cloned fake websites by others, realized the online publication of papers, and provided customers with after-sales services such as database retrieval screenshots.

Applying for degrees and assessing professional titles in China mostly have certain requirements for publishing papers. However, formal journals have high requirements and long publication cycles. Many people seek other targets in order to publish papers as soon as possible, which provides a market for fake journals.

Wang Yuan (pseudonym), a former doctor at Beijing Hospital, told The Epoch Times on February 15 that the problem of fraudulent papers in China has long been notorious, and it is prevalent in all walks of life, because it involves promotion, wages, bonuses, etc. of staff in various industries. The case of sister and brother Yang surnamed Yang reflects the confusion of publishing academic papers in China from another aspect.

Zhuge Mingyang, an independent writer, believes that there may be corruption problems hidden behind the court’s sentencing of the sister and brother surnamed Yang. He said: “Although this news has a description of the case, it does not have a specific time, nor does it disclose any specific information about the perpetrator. According to the law, all illegal business income should be confiscated, but for the 18 million yuan of the Yang sister and brother Illegal gains, the court only imposed a fine of 2.5 million. Where did the rest of the money go? Is there any possibility that judicial officials will give them a light sentence for taking bribes?”

Responsible editor: Lian Shuhua#